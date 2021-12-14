Virgil Abloh’s last Louis Vuitton before fall 2022





Louis Vuitton unveiled one of Virgil Abloh’s latest collections for the house. “Completed and photographed” before the creator’s death on November 28, the Pre-Fall 2022 range arrives just before the Fall 2022 collection, which will be presented at Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January. According to WWD, this would be Abloh’s last official show, as the designs were 95% complete by the time of his death. As for pre-fall 2022, the looks are all focused on the late designer’s ‘childhood ideology’, which he developed throughout his tenure at LV. “What makes men’s fashion? The boys do it. I believe the building blocks stacked on top of each other throughout our lives form the narrative of what defines men’s fashion, ”he wrote in the press briefings. “My work today is a testament to everything that has happened to me in my past: how I was raised, educated and how I evolved. ” The collection begins with a muted gray palette contrasting with pops of blue and yellow. The fashion house’s Damier motif receives the VA treatment in sky blue tones on a windbreaker jacket and shirt. The print is also spotted on the tracksuits highlighted with stripes on the sides. Wrap skirts and bold oversized chains accessorize the loose pants. The looks are completed with monogrammed loafers and Abloh skate-inspired sneakers. Discover the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2022 range via the gallery above.

