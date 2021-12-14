Aditya Birla Fashion acquires exclusive sales and distribution rights for Rebook in India

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd said on Tuesday it has approved in principle the purchase of the exclusive online and offline rights to global sportswear brand Reebok for the Indian market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) today announced the signing of a long-term licensing agreement, which grants ABFRL the exclusive rights to distribute and sell Reebok products through wholesale stores, Reebok-branded e-commerce and retailing in India and other ASEAN countries, according to the company’s statement.

This agreement marks a foray for ABFRL into the fast growing sports and sportswear segment in India. In recent years, this segment has grown rapidly in the wake of rising income levels, heightened health awareness and adoption of active lifestyles by young Indians ” , did he declare.

Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director of ABFRL, said that as Indians become more active, athletic and health-oriented, their consumption of clothing and accessories should increasingly change in line with these trends, offering an opportunity to create iconic, world-renowned brands. Reebok is one of the leading brands in the sporting goods industry globally and has built a very strong presence in the Indian market over the past two decades. ”

In partnership with ABG, we plan to accelerate the activities of Reeboks in India, combining its global appeal and visibility among Indian youth. This transaction further strengthens ABFRL’s portfolio and increases our ability to engage with consumers in various areas of need. “This partnership helps continue ABG’s Reebok global strategy of bringing together a network of core operating partners around the world who are committed to driving innovation and growth while maintaining brand integrity. And values.

Attracting Indian youth, ABFRL will partner with Reebok Design Group (RDG), the newly established Boston-based global branding center, on the design, development, innovation and creation of products to drive a voice and a vision unified brands.

Corey Salter, COO of ABG, added: We are very pleased to extend our existing partnership with ABFRL, which includes Forever 21 and other ABG brands, and are confident that ABFRL will succeed in consolidating the position. of Reeboks to a growing fan base in India and South East Asia. ”

