The little black dress of desserts





The jars of cream are my favorite dessert. I call them the little black dress of candies: not only are they timeless (who can say no to a silky chocolate terrine?), But they can be simple and understated to be easy to eat or dressed in a festive touch. twinkled. Along with their versatility, they can – and should – be prepared long before serving, which puts them at the top of the list for easy entertaining. These chocolate flans dress up for the holidays with an infusion of hazelnuts and Frangelico. Frangelico is an Italian hazelnut (hazelnut) liqueur, originating in the Piedmont region. It is a nutty and sweet digestif with notes of cocoa, coffee, herbs and vanilla. It’s delicious drizzled with coffee and ice cream (or both in an affogato) and is naturally compatible with chocolate. In addition to sprinkling the chocolate cream with a touch of Frangelico, this recipe increases the stakes with Frangelico whipped cream and hazelnut praline chips. After all, it’s vacation time, and this little black dessert dress deserves a little bling. This recipe makes six generous servings for chocolate addicts. For smaller portions and a sweet but more subdued touch after dinner, divide the chocolate into smaller espresso cups. And, as always, use the best dark chocolate you can get your hands on. Chocolate and hazelnut cream jars Active time: 40 minutes Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes, plus cooling time Yield: Makes 6 ramekins (3/4 cup) or about 10 small espressos Cream jars: 1 3/4 cups heavy cream 3/4 cup whole milk 6 ounces of high quality dark chocolate (70% to 72%), finely chopped 6 egg yolks 1/2 cup granulated sugar 2 tbsp. Frangelico or hazelnut liqueur Praline: 3/4 cup granulated sugar 1/2 cup hazelnuts, lightly toasted and shelled, coarsely chopped 1/4 tsp. sea ​​salt Whipped cream: 1 cup heavy cream 1 to 2 tsp. Granulated sugar 1 tbsp. Frangelico or hazelnut liqueur Make the cream jars: Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Place the ramekins in a baking dish. Heat the cream and milk in a saucepan over medium heat until the liquid begins to simmer. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the chocolate until melted and smooth. Beat egg yolks and sugar in large bowl until light colored. Drizzle in the cream, whisking constantly to combine, then stir in the Frangelico. Strain the custard through a fine mesh sieve into another bowl or tall measuring glass and let cool for 5 minutes. Bring a kettle of water to a boil. Pour or pour the cream into the ramekins. Fill the pot with hot water halfway up the ramekins. Cover the ramekins with aluminum foil and place in the oven. Bake until edges are set but center still wobbles a bit when shaken, 30 to 35 minutes (or about 25 minutes for espresso cups). Transfer the ramekins to a wire rack and remove the foil. Cool completely. Cover and refrigerate at least 6 hours or overnight. Make the praline: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Heat the sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat until it melts, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until the sugar turns an amber color. Add nuts and sea salt, stirring quickly to combine. Immediately pour the mixture onto the baking sheet and spread in a thin layer. (Do not touch with your fingers; it will be very hot.) Cool completely then break into small pieces. Make the whipped cream: Mix the cream in the bowl of an electric mixer on high speed until traces of the whisk appear. Add the sugar and Frangelico and continue to mix until peaks form. Serve the cream jars with a dollop of cream in the center. Garnish with praline pieces. Lynda Balslev is co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c / o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; or send an e-mail to [email protected]; or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.

