Fashion
Virgil Ablohs’ latest Louis Vuitton pre-fall collection unveiled
Louis Vuitton unveiled one of the latest collections that Virgil Abloh conceived as artistic director of the brand’s men’s clothing line.
The pre-fall 2022 collection, unveiled on Monday, was completed and photographed before Ablohs passed away on November 28, 2021, according to Vuitton.
Michael Burke, chief executive officer of Vuitton, told WWD earlier that the brand’s fall 2022 collection, which will be showcased next January during Paris Fashion Week for men, was already 95% complete by the time Abloh died. So this will truly be Ablohs’ final collection for the brand.
The pre-collection continues the idea of childhood ideology, a term Abloh developed when he presented his first pre-collection at home.
What makes men wear? The boys do it. I believe the building blocks stacked on top of each other throughout our lives form the narrative of what defines men’s clothing. My work today bears witness to everything that has happened to me in my past: how I was raised, educated and how I evolved, he said at the time.
The result is a wardrobe that is a blend of traditional menswear concepts for a new generation of luxury consumers. The garments are offered with relaxed fits and details typically seen in women’s clothing, while the sportswear offerings are accented with premium fabrics such as fur, leather and silk.
Notable pieces include a jacket with mountain and river motifs and the brand’s signature Damier motif fading into tiny fragments revealing miniature LV logos; a quilted waistcoat in white mink cut out in the shape of XL monograms; bee hats and veils with graffiti graphics designed by Milanese tattoo artist Ghusto Leon; and pieces with washed-out paisley and monogram designs, which were first introduced in the brand’s fall 2022 collection.
