Reinventing fashion retail in 2022

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 25: A model walks the runway during Dolce Gabbana ready-to-wear … [+] Spring / Summer 2022 show as part of Milan Fashion Week on September 25, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images



In the wake of a volatile market and the continued ripple effects of COVID-19, fashion retailers are taking a fresh look at their business strategies by focusing on how to bring business back to the bricks and mortar. With such lingering challenges in mind, department stores will need to make a rapid transition. Today more than ever, alternative models are emerging at a breakneck pace. Let’s face it; the impacts of the pandemic will have forever changed the purchasing habits of consumers. This constantly changing consumer buying behavior, which has increased tenfold since the start of the pandemic, is a call to arms for fashion retailers around the world that now is ripe for revolution!

And it’s not just the large retailers in the United States looking to diversify in order to add value to their existing customers. On the contrary, the ripple effect covered the vast territory of the entire planet. Most importantly, Kiev, Ukraine, is no exception. Fortunately, a Kiev department store has taken the reins of the future as a catalyst for change.

TSUM Kiev is a department store located in the heart of the Ukrainian capital. The art deco style building was constructed between 1936 and 1939. TSUM is rich in history, including large-scale construction of shops, post-war reconstruction and multiple renovations. The magnificent majestic facade conveys a heroic image of grand architecture that has stood the test of time. It’s not just a retailer, it’s a building of national pride. Most importantly, TSUM is gaining ground with fashion connoisseurs across the world.

TSUM Kiev Department Store

Courtesy of TSUM



In the recent past, TSUM Kyiv celebrated its 80th anniversary equipped with a panel discussion comprising Ukrainian and international fashion experts on the importance of heritage for brands and the future of retail. Even in this shift in strategy, the way companies, such as TSUM, intend to use their new branding strategies; shows interesting and different business models. For example, TSUM appears to focus on a customer-centric experience to easily integrate its global reach and technology infrastructure to support and revitalize these brands.

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 26: Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Versace special event during the … [+] Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 on September 26, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images)

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images



International brands:

The TSUM Kyivs team manages import, sales and marketing for over 250 exclusive brands represented in the store. The department store brand portfolio includes brands such as Stella McCartney, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace Just to name a few. In addition, TSUM has created a streetwear department that features international and local brands such as A-COLD-WALL, Carhartt. WIP and UMBRO x Aries.

Ukrainian designers:

GUDU: spring / summer 2022

Courtesy of GUDU



TSUM Kiev is one of the biggest markets for local Ukrainian brands. The retailer is currently working with 150 Ukrainian designers to ensure the best selection of local brands in the store. To date, it is the country’s largest business platform for Ukrainian designers. More specifically, the sales of Ukrainian brands have multiplied by 4 from 2018 to 2021. Among them: FROLOV, Valery Kovalska, Ksenia Schnaider, Artem Klimchuk, Sleeper, Marianna Senchina, T. Moscow, LITKOVSKAYA, Anna October, Katerina Kvit, Nadya Dzyak, GUDU, Jul, Gunia Project, Lutiki and many more.

FASHION WEEK Art & KIEV

If you want to know what’s going on in Eastern Europe, Kyiv Art & Fashion Days might be a good place to start. In short, it is a festival of contemporary art, fashion and cultural collaborations. Similar (but not equal) to Miamis Art Basel. And collecting modified art is gaining ground today. Mosaic artist Ray Coral presents his works in several cities. Coral and other artists today understand the importance of showcasing their work at exciting art and fashion fairs. Artist Ray Coral believes in this strategy for a number of reasons. The work is seen by collectors, the press and even investors. It’s a win-win for a talented artist.

The aim of the project is to make Kiev a cultural capital of Eastern Europe, a hub where fashion, music, photography and performative art blend. More specifically, the aim of the festival is to create a meeting point for people from different fields and to create a space for people from the creative industries to exchange ideas and experiences. What I find intriguing is that the festival aims to link contemporary fashion, visual arts, urban space and modern technologies – to create new artistic hybrids. And with collaborations taking hold in the NFT era, it just might become the platform of choice for creatives across various disciplines.

I recently had time to speak with Evgeniy Mamay, General Dorecetor / CEO of TSUM Kyiv Department Store about how TSUM has become the leading fashion retailer in Ukraine, why he thinks the ideal customer journey is one without barriers and why its daily role is to provide inspiration. and entrepreneurial energy to the team!

Evgeniy Mamay, General Manager / CEO of TSUM Kiev Department Store

Courtesy of TSUM



Joseph DeAcetis: Speak briefly to Forbes about the overhaul and business strategy for TSUM?

Evgeniy Mamay, General Dorecetor / CEO of TSUM Kiev Department Store: TSUM Kiev has over 80 years of history. In 2016, the department store opened its doors to visitors after the massive reconstruction. The reopening opened a new chapter in the history of TSUM Kyivs, now we think it is more of a startup than just a classic department store. After I became CEO, we revised a 5-year strategy focused on four business models: direct import, offline and online marketplace, e-commerce and leasing. After 3 years, we have managed to develop the portfolio of 250 best-known global brands imported directly, 150 market partners and bring in the strongest leasing operators inside. We also decided to balance experiential retail and new technology, as customers value emotions the most in their shopping experience. Today I am proud to say that TSUM Kyiv has grown into a modern and innovative department store and one of the leading fashion retailers in Ukraine. The numbers have shown the right direction, sales have now doubled and will continue to grow.

Click and collect

Courtesy of TSUM



JD: What do you think makes TSUM unique for consumers in the digital age?

IN: We believe that there should be no difference between the physical and digital experience and that the ideal customer journey is one without barriers. Online shopping search offline or vice versa, click & collect area with digital screens to help up-sell, free and easy delivery and returns, all-in-one super app with loyalty program covering all TSUM products and services with a gamification part that all we have in the TSUM pipeline to smooth the barriers in the customer experience. We are investing heavily in digital services and bringing new ways to shop and be entertained in Ukraine.

JD: What do you think of KIEV Art & Fashion Days?

IN: I think Kyiv Art & Fashion Days is a unique platform that brings together leaders in art, culture and fashion, inspires them to learn from each other and create collaborations that not everyone has. never seen before. We are delighted to be their partner, because this platform helps to showcase the talents of Ukrainian designers and promote them internationally.

Dressing room 2 floor

Courtesy of TSUM



JD: What are the top 3 best-selling Ukrainian brands at TSUM – and why do you think these aforementioned brands have the wherewithal to expand globally?

IN: TSUM Kiev is the main business partner of Ukrainian designers. We love designers who are bold in their experiments, who encourage sustainability and become role models for future generations. Our best performing brands for 2021 in their commercial performance are FROLOV, SLEEPER, KSENIA SCHNAIDER. Ukrainian designers are extremely talented, and TSUM Kyiv proves it with fascinating sales momentum: in three years we have quadrupled growth and by 2022 we will reach $ 5.5 million in sales.

JD: What are your daily tasks? What is your business strategy for the future?

IN: I pay a lot of attention to the day-to-day operations of the business. Retail is a super dynamic industry. And what I love most about retail, you can see the immediate results of your decisions. I mainly work with business processes to improve customer service, supervise numerous project pipelines, participate in important negotiations. But my main role on a daily basis is to bring inspiration and entrepreneurial energy to the team.

7th floor cinema room

Courtesy of TSUM



JD: Talk to Forbes viewers about what to expect when visiting KIEV and shopping at TSUM?

IN: TSUM Kiev is a place where, in addition to shopping, you can have a good time and have fun with your loved ones. It is an 8-storey multi-hearing space where you can find: clothes for women and men, shoes and accessories, beauty products, the section dedicated to the best Ukrainian brands, everything for sport , children’s and household goods, a food court with restaurants and cafes, and a premium cinema. The 7th floor terrace of the department store has become Kiev’s main shooting location. It is a place with an amazing view of the central Kiev street, Khreshchatyk. In summer we organize classical and jazz music concerts on the roof.