Parley for the Oceans creates marine plastic trophy for fashion awards





Environmental organization Parley for the Oceans turned marine plastic litter from remote island waters into trophies for this year’s edition of the Fashion Awards.

Each winner at Fashion prices, which is organized by the British Fashion Council (BFC) and takes place in London, received a trophy designed by Speak for the oceans in collaboration with an emerging scenographer Jabez barlett. Each of the black plastic trophies is made from the equivalent of around 75 plastic bottles, and Parley for the Oceans hopes the design “will encourage positive change within the fashion industry.” “The trophy symbolizes change and has a direct impact as the materials are derived from the mega-polluter, marine plastic pollution,” the brand told Dezeen. The bespoke trophies were presented at the annual BFC awards ceremony, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 29. They were built using Parley’s Ocean Plastic, a material created from recycled plastic waste collected from islands, beaches and remote coasts by the Parley Global Cleanup Network. The same material has been used in the past to create athletic shoes such as the Terrex hiking shoe from Adidas. Circular economy “will never work with the materials we have” says Cyrill Gutsch of Parley for the Oceans After collecting the marine plastic debris, the material is shredded and reworked into a high performance polyester yarn. It is then 3D printed by recycled plastic printers Nagami. The company used a printing press technique unveiled at the COP26 climate conference earlier this year called the Parley Blueprint module. Created for use on islands and in remote areas, the robotic system enables people to print on demand anywhere in the world, effectively reducing emissions from imports and exports. A robotic arm conveys the plastic in coils, turning ocean plastic waste into a bulky but stylish trophy. Organizers described the trophies as an example of “the need for creative collaboration and eco-innovation, essential to overcome the current global crisis.” “The fashion community has the capacity and the responsibility to create change and lead the movement, and this award is a simple but effective step in the right direction,” added the BFC. “The trophy represents the commitment of BFC and Parley to fostering positive change within the fashion industry, their efforts to help increase awareness and transparency in order to promote a more responsible future and to encourage the dialogue on an environmentally friendly design. “ The BFC has a habit of using renowned designers to create the annual fashion award trophies. The trophies of the past were made by architect David Adjaye, whose trophy is made up of fully triangular facets, and Welsh designer Ross Lovegrove, who laser cut a double helix and hung it inside. a crystal. Among the 2021 Fashion Awards nominees was Stella McCartney – who recently unveiled a two-piece outfit made from an alternative to leather made from mycelium – for Environmental Leader of Change. Fifteen creatives received the Leaders of Change award. Among the winners was designer Virgil Abloh, who died at the age of 41 on the same day as the awards ceremony. The evening opened with a tribute to the late creator of British actor Idris Elba who recited a poem by Maya Angelou. Photography is courtesy of Speak for the oceans.

