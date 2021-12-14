Education is the answer to the implementation of circular design in fashion. Here’s what brands need to know

In the new book from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, brands such as Gucci, Christopher Raeburn and Marine Serre discuss how brands can be more circular, based on their own progress in the space. Their heavy focus on circularity indicates that it will be a dominant topic in the fashion conversation in 2022.

Creating fashion with the entire lifecycle in mind may seem like an obvious concept, and yet it’s a concept some brands are only becoming aware of this year. The third quarter results of one of the biggest fast fashion multinationals, Inditex, are expected to be announced on Wednesday. While the corporate brand Zara aims to reposition its fast fashion range through Zara Workshop, a more upscale offering, it addresses the same question most street retailers are grappling with right now: how do you implement circularity in this cycle?

“Circular design for fashion,”, A book released on December 2, shows that there is a deep desire among industry leaders to educate their peers and incorporate proven circular design principles into their collections, whether in the luxury category. or general public. With ideas from over 60 top brand fashion executives, the book is intended to show how fashion can embrace the circular economy, with a particular focus on digitization and degrowth. Laura Balmond, Head of Ellen MacArthur Foundation Make Fashion Circular Initiative, which helped prepare the book, said the current industry is ill-equipped for the circular economy and needs to keep pace with innovation.

The practice of design is not exclusive to designers. The materials, clothing, services, shows, supply chains and stores that make up the fashion industry all work the way they do due to countless design decisions made by designers around the world, she declared. A truly circular transformation requires upstream actions that tackle waste and pollution from the start. It must also implement circular business models that decouple profit from the use of the production of raw materials. This will benefit both the economy and the environment.

Some designers, like British fashion designer Christopher Raeburn, see circularity as a way to change the makeup of outdated fashion materials and learn from companies investing in clothing repair and better longevity. We have to work a lot more with monofiber materials, he said. Many companies still mix natural and synthetic materials. Extrusion of these fibers is really difficult and very little is done on a large scale. There is much more we can do to keep products in circularity, whether it’s repairing or remaking.

By viewing waste and pollution as design flaws and looking through a circular lens, this book empowers designers to take positive and creative steps for a resilient and thriving fashion industry that becomes part of the solution to the future. climate change and loss of biodiversity, said Balmond.

Here are some common myths about fashion circularity associated with the facts according to Balmond.

It’s all about recycling.

While it’s important to create products that are easily recyclable and made from recycled materials, the circular design takes into account the opportunities to recycle a product as well as other opportunities to keep them in service. These include the reuse and remanufacturing of products, both of which retain a higher original value of a product.

It’s about making physically sustainable products.

Considering how long a product can be worn before it wears out is an important part of the circular design. But that’s not the only factor that determines how long something will be used. Emotional sustainability plays a huge role in a product’s lifecycle and depends on how long people will actually want to use and review a product before it goes out of style. Timelessness, rarity, history and the significance of a product to the wearer are all important.

Designing a single product or service is the solution.

Circular design goes beyond designing unique products and services and instead focuses on how to reshape the entire system. For example, supply chains and business models are often not considered “design” because they are more abstract. Yet many people make decisions about how these systems work, and their decisions determine how clothing and accessories are made, used and reused.

For definitions of key sustainability terms for the fashion industry, please refer to our to guide.