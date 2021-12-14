‘The Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond poses with her son Todd pictured and fans are obsessed with her shirt (it’s actually a dress)





Ree Drummonds’ shirt almost stole the show in a new Instagram post celebrating her youngest son. While fans were surprised to see Todd grow up, many The pioneer woman Fans of the stars couldn’t get over his gorgeous shirt. Find out where to buy it, it’s actually a dress she bought from Pawhuska! ‘The Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank Ree Drummond celebrates son Todd in Instagram post Drummonds’ Instagram post on December 13 featured a photo of The pioneer woman shining star alongside her son. Todd! My youngest child, my favorite quarterback in high school, and basically one of my favorite people on earth, she exclaimed in the caption. It’s a gift ! It is very big. He likes funny t-shirts, I give him three or four every Christmas. He has a cannon for an arm [football emoji]. Drummond continued, he’s a lifelong Marvel fan. And he loves downtime… well, a kid who aligns with my extroverted introversion. Anyway, this message was a stream of consciousness; I just wanted to share a few things about this guy. Ree Drummond’s shirt was a topic of discussion among fans Fans loved the pic of mom and son, and while many marveled at how Todd turned out to be a young man, many of his followers wanted to know more about the Drummonds shirt. Comments included, he’s so cute !!! and… The Shirt !! We have to know how to get it !!, Your SHIRT !, and I love your blouse !!! One fan noted, Great pic of mom and son… Love your top… where did you get it? Very pretty ! Other fans commented, He’s a handsome guy for sure! And I love your Ree shirt !, I love your top. You have the best clothes !, and you are an amazing mother. And amazing woman. And benevolent. May I ask you where did you buy this shirt? So many fans have commented on her gorgeous teal velvet top with silver embellishments and wondered where they could buy one. One fan even wondered if the blouse was from Drummonds The pioneer woman clothing line. Although Drummond didn’t say where she bought the shirt, there were some eagle-eyed fans who were pretty sure they knew the brand. I love your top. Double D? one fan asked, while another commented: Love your Double D! The Osage Outfitters store in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, confirmed that Drummond obtained the Double D Ranch dress from their store. They reposted Drummonds’ picture in their Instagram story, writing, Ree looks fabulous in the @doubledranch dress she received from us. They followed him with a photo of the dress, commenting, showtopper. ‘The Pioneer Woman’ star’s Double D Ranch dress looks stunning The Drummonds dress is available from the Double D Ranch website in a variety of colors for $ 610. The description of Water Carrier Dress calls the piece a testament to the versatility of velvet. Drummond wears the color Lake Breeze. The product description reads as follows: We are in love with this look. The long-sleeved silhouette has subtle gathers and pleats that give it a vintage yet romantic vibe, and we’ve loaded it up with a southwest flair by adding substantial stud and concho accents. Heck, we loved it so much, we made it like a half dozen colors! Slip it on with your favorite boots and you will achieve a stunning look that you can rock all year round. RELATED: The Trailblazer Woman: Ree Drummond Reveals Her Favorite Man To The World And He’s Not Ladd

