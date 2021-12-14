Nike buys digital fashion, the start-up NFT RTFKT





Nike has acquired RTFKT, a non-fungible token-based (NFT) collection and fashion start-up, according to a Press release, which could represent further expansion of the footwear business in the Metaverse. RTFKT offers among its products a hybrid NFT and physical shoe collection, inspired by the CryptoPunks NFT collection, CoinDesk reported. The product made headlines in March when a digital shoe collaboration with FEWOCiOUS, an NFT artist, sold $ 3.1 million worth of metaverse shoes. This acquisition is another step that accelerates Nike’s digital transformation and allows us to serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sport, creativity, games and culture, said Nike President John Donahoe , in the press release. We were acquiring a very talented team of designers with an authentic and connected brand. Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow their innovative and creative community, and expand Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities. All of this comes as Nike takes a closer look at blockchain technology, an initiative it launched around 2019, when it patented coin-operated shoes, according to CoinDesk. Nike has already made strides in the virtual world. Last month, it rolled out a Roblox-related 3D experience called Nikeland, which the company says allows fans to connect, create, share experiences and compete. The goal is to make sport and play a way of life. Read more:Nike creates a virtual world within Roblox The buildings and grounds of Nikeland are based on the actual Nike headquarters and feature detailed arenas for players to play for various game modes like tag or dodgeball. Nike plans this month to bring Roblox and Nikeland to its House of Innovation in New York via Snapchat. Additionally, visitors to Nikeland can use accelerometers on their smartphones to switch from offline movement to online play. And they can dress up in Air Force Ones and various other types of equipment. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: WHAT BRITISH CONSUMERS EXPECT FROM THEIR GROCERY EXPERIENCES On: Forty-four percent of UK grocery shoppers spend more in grocery stores when they have access to loyalty programs, and an equal share say the presence of loyalty programs alone dictates where they shop. What UK consumers expect from their grocery shopping experiences surveyed 2,501 UK consumers to examine how retailers can make the most of loyalty programs to increase spending and gain new customers.

