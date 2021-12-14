Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wins in sparkling dress and 6 inch heels – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. There is a new royalty in the world of Miss Universe. Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was officially named Miss Universe 2021 in Israel on Sunday.

American Elle Smith, left to right, Indian Harnaaz Sandhu, Vietnamese Kim Duyen Nguyen Huynh, Aruba Thessaly Zimmerman and Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira pose as they advance to the semi-finals of the 70th Miss Universe in Eliat, Israel on Monday, December 13, 2021. CREDIT: AP Photo / Ariel Schalit The international competition hosted by legendary artist Steve Harvey brought together 80 competitors vying for the tiara. Favorite from the start, she celebrated the coronation among the three finalists, including Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira. Harnaaz will be moving to New York City in the New Year to represent the brand and various philanthropic organizations during his reign. Asked about her background, Sandhu explained that this opportunity is a dream come true as she is very passionate about empowering women. Related “It was the experience of a lifetimeme! “said Sandhu.” The last three weeks have been a dream get to know these exceptiowomen, and I am honored to be chosen from among them to represent this inspiring organization. I hope to serve the global community to the best of my ability. capacity in the coming year.

Indian Harnaaz Sandhu performs as she competes in the national costume portion of the Miss Universe pageant, in Eilat, Israel on Friday, December 10, 2021. CREDIT: AP When it came to winning the Miss Universe title, it wasn’t just Sandhu’s personality that caught the eye. She was the ultimate show-stopper. For the touring series that led to her crowning glory, she looked absolutely stunning in the best of Indian designer clothes that showcased Indian craftsmanship, while being globally relevant. The Chandigarh-born model and actor’s wardrobe for Miss Universe included couture gowns, chic gowns, and a dazzling pink lehenga ensemble that she decorated for the national costume contest.

Indian Harnaaz Sandhu makes the top 10 at the 70th Miss Universe pageant on Monday, December 13, 2021 in Eilat, Israel. CREDIT: AP Then she took to the runway for swimsuit tours in a burgundy cap-sleeve one-piece. She teamed her swimsuit with a cheetah-print blanket and a pair of Tru Pump by Journee Collection Shoes. The stylish cutout pumps feature a premium faux leather upper with a glossy patent finish and a double T-strap design.

Indian Harnaaz Sandhu competes in the evening dress stage of the 70th Miss Universe Pageant on Monday, December 13, 2021, in Eilat, Israel. CREDIT: AP Photo / Ariel Schalit Finally, Sandhu shone in a gorgeous sequined dress from famous fashion designer Saisha Shinde. Her final dress surely turned heads as it featured a fitted silhouette, a mid-thigh slit and a plunging V-neckline in mesh. Sandhu paired the embellished number with silver platform sandals. The peep-toe pumps featured a 6 inch stiletto heel. She finished her look with total glamor and styled her hair in soft waves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2021/fashion/celebrity-style/miss-universe-2021-harnaaz-sandhu-wins-silver-dress-sandals-1203220159/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos