From Baby Birkins to MetaBirkins, brands face trouble in the metaverse

Herms Birkin bags are quickly becoming an illustration of the increasingly widespread and unauthorized use of valuable brand assets in the metaverse. The French luxury goods brand spoke out last week, saying it neither authorizes nor consents to the marketing or creation of 100 virtual Birkin tokens centered on the non-fungible bags (NFT) that the artist Mason Rothschild proposed. A representative of Herms said flight that the NFT Rothschild MetaBirkins violate [its] trademark rights and are an example of fake Herms products in the Metaverse. Herms’ statement follows Mr. Rothschild touting the success of the MetaBirkins, including selling the very first for around $ 40,000 in Ether and total sales of nearly $ 800,000 at the end of last week.

Interestingly enough, Herms isn’t the only one to be copied into this equation. In an interview on December 6, Rothschild shed light on the proliferation of bogus versions of his allegedly counterfeit NFTs, tell yahoo finance that before making MetaBirkins available for purchase on OpenSea, a bunch of fakes [MetaBirkins] that were not part of my collection appeared on the NFT market. We are in the process of checking mine out on OpenSea, where the MetaBirkins page states that Furry NFTs are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or officially related in any way to Hrmes, or any of its. subsidiaries or affiliates, Rothchild told Yahoo of the multicolored MetaBirkins. But we had about $ 35,000 [or] $ 40,000 in volume from people buying fake versions. So, yes, the counterfeits are there.

Distancing himself from unauthorized Rothschild-created NFTs and unnamed counterfeiters, the normally low-key Herms said he had not yet entered the booming NFT space, although brands like Gucci, Rimowa, Givenchy , Bulgari, Dolce & Gabbana, and Jimmy Choo, among others, continue to capitalize on the growing appeal of the crypto market, and the nearly 185-year-old brand doesn’t appear to have any immediate plans to do so. , claiming that it values ​​the tangible expression of physical handcrafted objects.

From Baby Birkins to MetaBirkins

The MetaBirkins are not the first Rothschild NFTs to play on the well-established reputation of Herms bags; He made headlines earlier this year when he released the Baby Birkin NFT in conjunction with fellow artist Eric Ramirez. The Baby Birkin which consists of a 2000 x 2000 pixels of a Birkin bag adorned with the design of a 40 week fetus, and which has been described by its creators as an ironic nod to the iconic Birkin Bag by Herms quickly sold for the equivalent of $ 23,500 this spring, and more recently resold for $ 42,000, according to Rothschild.

Since the Baby Birkin appeared to enter the market without any public rejection or trademark litigation from Hrmes (possibly due to the consideration by Hrmes boards of potential fair use protections in the United States and / or perhaps the brands wish to avoid unwanted press which could serve to draw even more attention to the unique art project), Rothschild may have been emboldened to create his new NFT collection without fear of legal ramifications. . This time around, however, things may be different.

It is possible that the MetaBirkins does not meet the same fate as the Baby Birkin NFT, if only for the simple difference in the number of NFTs offered. Unlike the Baby Birkin, which consisted of a single NFT, the MetaBirkins are available in a volume of 100, which can be acquired and then resold on a consistent basis as part of the dynamic NFT secondary market. This may very well prevent Rothschild from relying on certain fair dealing factors, namely the hypothetical argument that he isnotusing the Hrmes trademarks, including its trademarked Birkin name and appearance indicating the source of the bag, itself for commercial purposes.

At the same time, any irony or potential comment that Rothschild and Ramirez might have made through the Baby Birkin which they said was a play on the smaller size of the specific Hrmes style and which had a moment in pop culture that could possibly allow them to argue fair dealing on the basis of parody or satire also seems to have disappeared. Addressing the importance of MetaBirkins, the Rothschilds OpenSea page describes NFTs simply as an homage to Hrmes’ most famous handbag, which would likely leave much less room for such fair dealing-centric arguments.

Regarding the critical confusing element of trademark infringement, Hrmes could probably point out how often high fashion and luxury goods brands are entering the metaverse through NFT and games with virtual goods. and almost exclusively through collaborations with third parties as evidence that consumers may be confused as to the source of MetaBirkins and / or Hrmes affiliation with them on an initial and post-sales basis. The brand could also argue that the value of the MetaBirkin NFT is strongly anchored in the appeal of the Birkin bag, which, as Rothschild puts it, is one of the most exclusive and best-designed luxury accessories, [with] its mysterious waiting list, intimidating price tags and extreme rarity. In other words, the MetaBirkins trade on the Hrmes brand and its offerings (without authorization) in order to generate demand and value.

While Hrmes has not disclosed whether legal action is being considered, it should be noted that Rothschild is not the only party to have benefited from the allure of Herms’ famous offerings as part of product creation. virtual, as others have produced similar products in the past and have started offering them through OpenSea and other markets. (For an overview of the different legal issues at play for the markets amid the rise in NFTs and corresponding breaches, you can find them here.) And yet, there are other potential breach cases on the way, including an unauthorized Birkin NFT which is linked to a very famous face and its extensive collection of Birkin bags (more to come soon), which are expected to be shown on Tuesday and offered for auction later this month.

Ultimately, the MetaBirkins and other unauthorized branded products, from Louis Vuitton x Supreme hoodies to Chanel jackets, are some of the latest examples of the evolving legal issues that brands face in the metaverse. The continued demand for NFT and virtual fashion provides a great opportunity for brands to retain their subscribers and customers, according to lawyers for Orrick, Sheryl Koval Garko, Mark Puzella and Caroline Simons. However, as these examples indicate, brands need to be vigilant about the theft of their works and police behavior that could weaken or dilute their brands, and it would be wise to review their brands. [trademark uses and] registrations to determine if the currently listed classifications of goods / services do not provide them with sufficient coverage for DTVs and more broadly digital fashion, and if not, they should seek to build new rights each time as possible.