Fashion shoppers are looking for greener options, global study finds – Sustainability





Increased popularity of recycling and reuse (Image: AdobeStock)

Global research into fashion shoppers’ habits shows consumers are now motivated by green issues when making choices, with over 60% believing that brands and retailers should clarify end-of-life options and offer more transparency on production and transport. the Digital consumer behavior [sic] A report from Avery Dennison Corporation surveyed 5,000 fashion buyers in the US, UK, France, Germany and China and revealed a deep desire for a greener way to shop. Consumers want retailers to offer more traceability and information that will support responsible production and fashion circularity. Transparency and connectivity This indicates that brands need to find fluid ways to deliver relevant information to consumers. One example is putting digital labels on clothing. By scanning a QR code on the garment tag and accessing information on an app, consumers can explore the garment’s lifecycle to date and find out how to recycle it. Retailers with convenient means of communicating through smart labels will be in a strong position to build brand loyalty, while actively supporting fashion circularity. More than 40% of consumers surveyed in the United States, more than 50% in Europe and almost 70% in China say they want to access more information on the manufacture of their clothes, in order to better inform their purchasing decisions. Circularity, recycling, repair In recent years, sustainability has been placed at the forefront of consumers’ concerns when shopping, as the climate degradation worsens and ethical work issues have emerged. Fashion buyers, in particular, have high sustainability expectations of brands and demand increased transparency about how their products are made and shipped. They also recognize their own responsibility. In global markets surveyed, 62% of respondents said they want brands and retailers to make end-of-life options for their products accessible, 58% said fashion brands should help consumers repair items and 57% said brands should help consumers resell. objects when they no longer want to keep them. 43% of those who have never repaired their clothes want to do so in the future. The secondary market Fashion secondary markets and rental platforms are booming, and the implementation of smart labels and digital ID technologies can further energize them, directly benefiting consumers. QR codes provide consumers with all the information they need to enable verified purchases in the secondary market. Overall, more than half of fashion shoppers in Europe and the United States report buying second-hand clothing. Here, too, there are strong trends based on age – the younger a person, the more likely they are to purchase fashion items they already love. When counterfeit products are a big issue, fashion shoppers ask for proof of garment authentication. While a third of those who buy second-hand fashion say they would use digital triggers to validate a garment’s authenticity, almost all expect what they buy to be genuine. This suggests that the onus is on the reseller, who needs physical and digital tools to quickly confirm that a branded item is genuine. End-to-end data solutions represent a viable tool to facilitate recycling and soft resale models. They amplify the value and visibility of products at every step of the supply chain.

