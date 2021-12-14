Overcome Priyanka Chopra’s long braid, her tight dress worth almost Rs 1 lakh demands your attention





Priyanka Chopra’s bodycon dress price revealed Highlights The latest photos of Priyanka Chopra have gone viral on the web Likewise, we can see her wearing a tight dress The dress of the actress costs almost Rs 1 lakh When it comes to fashion, global icon Priyanka Chopra never disappoints with her looks. The stunner has been a muse for many popular designers and with each new look she makes sure to keep trend watchers busy. Recently, the diva took to social media to share her stunning look. In photos shared online, Priyanka can be seen wearing a blue and white long sleeve bodycon dress. With her makeup in focus, the actress completed her look with an eye-catching long braid. While we couldn’t stop crushing the Stunner’s latest OOTD, the cost of her outfit shocked us and you might feel the same after knowing the details. But before you spread the wick, check out Priyanka’s latest look here: The actress’ sleek bodycon number is from Proenza Schouler and on the official website, it’s priced at $ 1,290. When converted, the amount comes to Rs 97,887. The outfit is described as “The blue and white gingham jacquard dress is crafted in a stretch gingham jacquard knit to a fitted silhouette. Features a turtleneck with a center front slit that can be folded up to create a crew neck. Long sleeves, gathered at waist, mid-length hem, 77% viscose, 12% polyester, 11% nylon. On the work side, Priyanka has many interesting projects in her kitty. She will soon be seen in Keanu Reeves’ Matrix resurrections. Apart from that, the diva also collaborated with Mindy Kaling on a wedding comedy. Priyanka will also headline the film. Text for you and she also has the web show, Citadel, In progress. Back home, Priyanka collaborated with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for Farhan Akhtar Jee Le Zaraa. This will be his first collaboration with the actresses. Announcing the film on social media in August, Priyanka wrote, “This one’s down to brotherhood… friendship and breaking the mold !! Can’t wait to hit the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart smiles. ” Besides fashion and movies, Priyanka is also making headlines in her personal life. The actress is married to singer-songwriter Nick Jonas. The two, who tied the knot in 2018, celebrated their wedding anniversary on December 1. What do you think of Priyanka’s latest look? Let us know by tweeting us @TimesNow.

