Janhvi Kapoor turns the heat up in a gold floss gown by Pink Porcupines; Yeah or Nan?





Are Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion statements finding a new niche? With the similar ‘palace’ pose and stringing numbers reverberating high sensual energy, we love the way the daughter of the late Sri Devi and Boney Kapoor experiments with her style. The star kid recently sported some lovely ethnic looks and breaking away from that seasonal wedding spirit, the Janhvi blessed our gram today with a series of photos in a glamorous liquid gold avatar. Her shiny gold mini dress from Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam showcased the on-trend mid-riff dental floss design with a crisscross halter detail that carried a micro-pleated textured pattern. Her ruched asymmetric skirt was embellished with faux bows and overall she shone like a golden star in her sultry mini dress. Her glam makeup matched the golden glow of her outfit with bronzer, highlighter, glitter golden eyeshadow and bold glossy lips. The scythes, smoky eyes and perfect outlines further enhanced her look. She left her hair open in messy textured waves and opted for gold accessories that included chunky contemporary designed earrings, stacked bangles with emerald stone and beaded bracelets in both arms. She looked like an ultimate diva with her chic choice of ornaments, glamorous makeup and sexy outfit. The star kid completed the look with brown heels. Her feminine look was definitely a drool-worthy style and we love how Lakshmi Lehr styled her so perfectly. As netizens poured their love into her post, celebrities like Mrunal Thakur were also in awe of Janhvi’s golden avatar as the Toofan star commented with a fiery emoji. What do you think of its elegant look? Yeah or Nan? Let us know in the comments below. READ ALSO : Katrina Kaif’s Sabyasachi floral saree paid homage to her mother’s British roots and took 1,800 hours to make

