Fear of God opens first store at Selfridges – WWD





Fear of God opened a point of sale in Selfridges in the UK, marking their first retail store. The location, designed with Perron-Roettinger, lays the foundation for the American luxury fashion brand of the future with matte gray walls and warm gray carpeting, as well as custom mirror-finished stainless steel shelves and shelving units. with slats accented by wood, chrome and marble fixtures. The store offers the seventh collection of the brand which debuted in 2020 and marked the evolution of the brand towards luxury fashion, clothing with Essentials and soon athletics with Adidas which was announced for the first time. in December 2020. The brand’s founder and designer, Jerry Lorenzo, told WWD that the brand will be present at Selfridges for the “foreseeable future”. “We have an arrangement that allows us to be there for as long as we want,” he said. “It’s not a short-term lease. I hope it is we who are rooting in the UK in a strong way. Lorenzo explained that Fear of God has a strong presence in the UK, closely following its largest market, the US. In 2019, the brand supported its sixth collection with a pop-up location in Los Angeles called “Atmosphere” and a campaign featuring Jared Leto. The Selfridges store, however, is intended to lay the groundwork for the brand’s current situation and its plans for the Eighth Collection and beyond. “We needed a space that spoke honestly about these collections,” explained Lorenzo. “It’s a step that, in all fairness, I wasn’t excited about due to the nature of how consumers shop, but as our product becomes more timeless, these spaces are important to the brand. “ Explaining why they decided to move to Selfridges, the designer said, “It has a lot to do with our customer base there and our long-standing relationship with Selfridges. Barneys was our first and Selfridges after that and they’ve been very supportive of the Essentials brand at Mainline. We love to work with people who believe in us. It just makes it non-transactional and more transformational. Inside the Fear of God store in Selfridges.

Lewis ronald “We are delighted to open the world’s first permanent Fear of God store in Selfridges,” added Boss Myhr, Director of Women’s and Men’s Clothing at Selfridges. “Jerry Lorenzo’s distinct vision for the brand continues to redefine the meaning of American luxury. “ Lorenzo did not go into details of the company, but said Fear of God “has hit numbers beyond our targets.” The brand recently launched loungewear for the introduction of its Home collection. He also plans to operate the brand as a three-headed monster in 2022 between the Mainline and Essentials collections, and the Athletics collection with Adidas which was announced in December 2020. Fear of God and Adidas have entered into a long-term partnership for lead Adidas. the activities and creativity of the world basketball division and to develop Fear of God Athletics. “I think we’re about to see all three in action in 2022,” Lorenzo said. “Our hope with the Adidas announcement last year around this time was to be in the market that year, given the time it takes to design and develop shoes. We’re looking to be in the market in a solid way in 2022. Next year you’ll see athletics and essentials in a much stronger way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/menswear-news/mens-fashion/fear-of-god-opens-first-store-at-selfridges-1235017325/

