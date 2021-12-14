Fashion
Zendaya weaves web with her slit dress at Spider-Man No Way Home premiere
Zendaya at the Spider-Man: No Way Home World Premiere
Zendaya, who has added elements of the latest superhero film to her public appearances, has once again drawn her fans into the haunting web of her fashion statements.
Tom Holland may be the protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it was his co-star and rumored girlfriend Zendaya who was the star of the film’s Los Angeles world premiere. The 25-year-old actress, who has added elements of the latest superhero film to her public appearances, has once again drawn her fans into the haunting web of her fashion statements.
For the world premiere red carpet look, Zendaya chose to wear a bespoke Valentino dress in beige. The haute couture gown from the Italian fashion house was adorned with a spider web design embroidered in black sequined thread and a matching mask designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. The dress featured a thigh slit and plunging neckline with straps. It was designed by his friend and image architect Law Roach.
Zendaya accessorized her look with a Bulgari ring and diamond earrings. Her hair was in braids and she teamed the dress with black stilettos.
The glamorous look has also been compared to John Galliano’s iconic dress. The Spring 1997 dress was also shown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 2008 for the “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” exhibition.
For the London premiere of the latest Spider-Man film, Zendaya wore a similar spiderweb-inspired outfit. She attended the film’s London premiere wearing the Alexander McQueen couture. Designed by Law Roach, the Zendaya set screamed Spider-Man from head to toe. She had worn a double breasted blazer and over the knee boots with crystal raindrop embroidery that looked like straps all over her look.
Going with the theme of the movie, Zendaya sported diamond earrings that featured a spider and pearl pendant.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland. The film also features Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Doctor Strange. The film will finally answer questions regarding the multiverse that was first mentioned in the previous Spider-Man Far From Home movie.
