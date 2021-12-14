What to expect at the first Dubai Fashion Week





Dubai’s first Fashion Week kicks off on Thursday, bringing together some of the UAE’s best-known designers for a three-day program of shows and events. Taking place at IMG Worlds of Adventure and promising to showcase fashion with a touch of drama, Dubai Fashion Week is open to everyone, free of charge. Fashion shows will take place from 3:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. on each of the three days. The list has been capped at 12 labels, to make sure everyone gets a star, according to show director Kevin Oliver. “We go into the psyche of each of them and show what makes them special, how they produce clothes and what sets them apart,” he says. In addition to designers from the UAE and the wider MENA region, the event will also showcase talent from Asia and include performances by Indian designers Varoin Marwah and Rocky S. One of the highlights of the event is the closing show of Amato by Furne One, which will take place on Saturday at 10 p.m. The Filipino designer has become a household name since launching his brand in 2002 in the United Arab Emirates, building a reputation for his glamorous, couture-inspired designs that combine lavish materials with opulent embellishments. I have always tried to create exquisite and ethereal designs tempered by a silent touch of strength. My collections are not for women with a faint heart, but who are comfortable in their skin, says designer Furne One, who has dressed Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger, among others. Also presenting their latest collections, Rabia Z and Ameera Ahli from Maison Omanaise d’Ikat, Angelo Estera, Behnoode, Atelier Zuhra, Nivedita Saboo, The Victor Closet, Limak by Kamil, Lara Fashion and Muhammad Noman Ansari. Estera is about to unveil an awe-inspiring collection studded with her signature embellishments. The collection is called the Tsar’s Last Ball, so we wanted to incorporate very fine embroidery, which we call caviar beads. We wanted it to be classic, to be worn by generations to come. When I design clothes, I want every woman to feel like it’s the happiest hour or the happiest day of her life, he says. Meanwhile, menswear designer Marwah aims to present a collection that signals that life is back on track, he says. “This collection is all about lifting your head and looking out and saying life is going up and forward. I chose stripes and a very signature pattern, which is arrows, which may sound very simple but , on clothing, is very innovative and interesting. Complementing the parades is a community initiative called Bazaar, which will showcase unique products from local businesses and small businesses, while on-site Designers Showrooms offer specially designed spaces where jewelry and fashion brands can also showcase their creations. . Emerging designs will be unveiled in a talent competition hosted by Splash Fashions, where the top three fashion students will have the chance to create a bespoke collection. And Omar Sartawi, culinary artist and molecular gastronomer, will be on hand to present some of his innovative techniques. The event is a new addition to Dubai’s already bustling fashion calendar, which includes Fashion Forward Dubai, Arab Fashion Week, Middle East Fashion Week, Modest Fashion Week and Week of arabic fashion for men. Updated: December 14, 2021, 1:03 PM

