How first ladies avoid repeating outfits for formal events





Beyond their service to the nation, first ladies are known to have impeccable style and impeccable outfits. But how do they remain fashion icons without being seen as repetitions of outfits? It turns out that a strategic method has been put in place to help control the appearance of First Ladies. Former Chief of Staff to Former First Lady Laura Bush Anita mcbride, who served from 2005 to 2009, revealed exactly how presidential brides avoid repeating styles. “During Bush’s White House and I think other female assistants did this, every outfit they wore is tagged with where they wore it and when, and you keep track of that. McBride recently explained to Initiated. While women may wear their everyday clothes more than once, repeating dresses for larger, more public appearances is a big fashion faux pas. So, McBride stated that the dresses that were worn are donated to the National archives alongside presidential papers, gifts and other items for museum exhibits. Laura Bush’s former chief of staff Anita McBride has revealed the secrets of first ladies dress. Getty Images “It’s harder to wear the dresses repeatedly because they are much more noticeable than regular dresses or outfits or pantsuits,” McBride continued. “And they get a lot more scrutiny, of course, because they’re usually tied to major White House social events or Kennedy Center Honors or things like that. But they are tracked, so it helps not to repeat wearing a highly visible item in another highly visible way. The former White House staff member also spoke of a “fashion emergency” when Bush, now 75, made an appearance on Fox News. When an employee realized that the first lady was wearing the exact same shirt as a previous interview subject, Bush had to change blouses with his press secretary. “With these kinds of regular daily events, you don’t really follow something as simple as a blouse and pants so closely,” McBride said. “It’s kind of a little fashion emergency that can happen. You just pivot quickly. She also revealed to Insider why the First Ladies do not wear clothes out of the rack, especially for large events. On the contrary, women work with designers to create couture dresses for their evenings. The reason? So the ladies don’t end up wearing the same dress as a guest. At the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors Gala, Bush was forced to change his dress quickly to avoid wearing the same dress as the other guests. MovieMagic McBride recalled the White House reception before the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors Gala, for which Bush initially wore an Oscar de la Renta gown that was pulled from the rack. “It was a beautiful, red, elegant dress that she intended to wear for the Kennedy Center Honors,” McBride said. “[Former President George W. Bush and his wife were] do the receiving line, and at least two, maybe three other women crossed the line in the same dress as Oscar had sold that year. To avoid the crisis, the native of Texas rushed to her room to change into a black lace dress. “She was more worried about those other women who had crossed the line and didn’t want them to be embarrassed in public,” McBride said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/12/13/how-first-ladies-keep-from-repeating-outfits-for-formal-events/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos