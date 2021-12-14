Best Men’s Wedding Ring – WKRG News 5

Which wedding rings for men are the best?

Blogs and advertisements still cover women’s engagement rings, but men’s rings are overlooked. Macys Brushed Diamond Bangle in 10k Gold features a diamond ring set with male channels and is a featured competitor. Macys offers resizing (if the group can accommodate it) with the purchase of its protection plan. The protection plan also covers repairs to any imperfections in jewelry.

What to know before buying a wedding ring for men

A man alliance has more personalization than you might think; you can choose the metal, width, profile and design. These details not only play an aesthetic role, but require cleaning and renovation over the years.

Metal options

Most wedding rings are made of platinum, gold, titanium or tungsten.

Platinum is the most durable option and the scratches will not physically damage the surface; it just needs to be repolished over time. This metal is hypoallergenic.

Gold is too soft to hold its shape on its own and is often mixed with silver, zinc, palladium, nickel or copper. It usually comes in shades of white, yellow, or pink. Gold jewelry is durable and long lasting, but needs to be touched up over the years.

Titanium is hypoallergenic and can last a lifetime; however, these rings cannot be reshaped or resized.

Tungsten is very robust and scratch resistant. These rings are heavy, can break, and cannot be resized.

Bandwidth

Wedding rings are available in different widths, usually between 5 and 10 millimeters. The small widths are subtle while the larger ones are bold and heavy. The most popular widths are 7 and 8 millimeters.

Profile and design

Wedding rings have a flat or rounded appearance. You have the choice between several finishes:

Polish is the most common and is shiny and reflective.

The satin is smooth like polished bands but without shiny sheen.

The brushed and brushed finishes are satin finishes with more texture.

Hammered has a bumpy texture with a layered satin finish.

The shortbread is coarse and more textured than the brushed options.

Maintenance and cleaning

Most wedding rings are easy to maintain with water and dish soap. You can extend the life of your ring if you remove your bracelet when cleaning your home and using chemicals. Try to remember to remove your ring when doing hands-on activities, showering, and swimming.

What to look for in a quality men’s wedding ring

A quality wedding ring is designed to last for decades. Pick a band that matches your preferences, made of real metal and resizable to ensure it retains its value.

Real metal

Any quality wedding ring is made of an alloy, or mixture of metals, which is durable and long lasting. Avoid gold rings containing less than 50% gold and platinum rings containing less than 90% platinum.

If you’re interested in sustainable practices, consider rings made from recycled metals. Most are of equal quality and are environmentally friendly options.

Sizing

Since this ring is designed to last for generations, you want an easily resized ring. The circumference of your fingers will change as your muscle definition and body weight fluctuate over the decades, so you need a ring that adapts to those changes. Gold and platinum rings are almost always resizable.

Value

A ring doesn’t just need pure materials to be considered valuable. Look for designs with details and personalization to add sentimental and tax value to your purchase.

How to measure your ring size

The easiest way to determine your ring size is to use a sewing tape measure. Wrap the tape around the base of your finger and note how many millimeters it measures. You can match your number to the equivalent ring size using a chart from a retailer website.

If you don’t have a tape measure, use a piece of string or cloth and wrap it around the base of your finger. Mark the fabric where it meets as it is wrapped around your finger and measure the length with a ruler.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s wedding ring

Low-budget rings cost just $ 68, but diamond ring prices can run into the thousands.

Men’s wedding ring faq

What is the difference between a wedding ring and an engagement ring?

A. A engagement ring is used to propose a future marriage to another person while a wedding ring, or band, is traditionally exchanged during vows during a wedding ceremony.

Who should pay for a men’s wedding ring?

A. Traditionally, this ring is purchased by the groom or his family; However, it is not uncommon for people to buy their own rings.

What are the best wedding rings for men to buy?

Top wedding ring for men

Men’s Brushed Diamond Bracelet in 10k Gold

What would you like to know: This is a classic yellow gold wedding ring with round cut diamonds.

What you will love: The band is textured and set with an arrangement of small diamonds.

What you should consider: Custom sizing is not available for this item.

Or buy: Sold by Macys

Top mens wedding ring for the money

Macys Wedding Band in 14k Gold 4mm

What would you like to know: This wedding ring is a classic design available in three colors.

What you will love: You can customize the size of this ring and it is available in yellow, white and rose gold. The bracelet is thin and comfortable to wear on a daily basis.

What you should consider: The design is very basic.

Or buy: Sold by Macys

To check

Boston Bay Diamonds Men’s Wedding Band with Raised Center in Titanium

What would you like to know: This silver ring has a brushed center stripe and is designed for comfort.

What you will love: This titanium ring has a sturdy yet polished design that resists tarnishing. It complements other jewelry or can be worn on its own.

What you should consider: This ring cannot be resized.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohls

