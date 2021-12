Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lawrence & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week

Some weeks it feels like everyone is on the same page and that has certainly seemed to be the case over the past seven days as celebrities around the world embraced an aesthetic focused on beautification. and ethereal glamor. As they made their debut in the season’s biggest movies and sat front row at fashion shows, the stars chose looks with visual impact. Whether Claudia Schiffer in Balmain Bead Beading Bespoke at the premiere ofThe Kingsman,Billie Eilish celebrating Simone Rocha onSaturday Night Live, or Sarah Jessica Parker revisiting Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic tutu at theAnd just like thatprojection, the best styles were heavy on detail. When Zendaya arrived atSpiderman: No Way HomesPhotocall in London, she did so in a sparkling look that hinted at the Marvel superhero himself. Dressed in an Alexander McQueen double-breasted wool blazer with crystal embroidery and thigh-high boots as well as luster gems that playfully swayed as she moved, Zendaya was at her best. If the arachnid theme wasn’t obvious in her outfit, she hammered home the concept with the addition of the brand’s spider web earrings. Nicole Kidman disappears as comedy icon Lucille Ball inBeing the Ricardos. A longtime fan of couture, Kidman regularly brings refined pieces to the red carpet, and his exquisite Armani Priv at the movie premiere more than suits. With gray pleated tulle with decorative crystals, the look offered a different kind of transformation and was a stylish addition to the Kidman fashion repertoire. Jennifer Lawrence, meanwhile, opted for a golden Dior look from Maria Grazia Chiuris’ spring 2021 collection to introduce climate change satire.Don’t look.Majestic with pleated sleeves that hug the floor and a plethora of metallic embroidery, the richly detailed gown highlighted the glow of mom-to-be Lawrence as she gave a new glimpse into her maternity style.

