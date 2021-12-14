4 sustainable fashion brands that will make Christmas gifts much easier for you





Give the best Christmas gifts without harming the environment with these brands whose products are locally made, vegan, natural and cruelty-free, and come in recyclable, eco-friendly packaging. These premium fashion brands will ensure that your loved one stays in fashion while making a conscious effort to be environmentally friendly. Sustainable men’s clothing LADIES This brand offers comfortable and fashionable clothing for men. From sweatshirts and joggers to underwear, this brand has you covered! Sustainability is their main mantra and their collection comes from sustainable sources with no waste. Their packaging is completely plastic-free and their dyes are durable. Price: Rs. 1290 Buy now Price: Rs. 990 Buy now Sustainable luxury sunglasses Arnette This international brand offers the best luxury sunglasses that are not too expensive and very durable. The best part about these sunglasses is that they are made of a durable material including bio-based plastic which means that you would be taking a step towards preserving nature by purchasing them. So pretend and add them to your cart right away! Price: Rs. 5190 Buy now Price: Rs. 5790 Buy now Price: Rs. 5090 Buy now Sustainable footwear GreenSole Bring sustainability to your shoes with this eco-friendly shoe brand, GreenSole. It is a vegan footwear brand approved by Peta in India that makes eco-friendly footwear. Their slippers and sneakers are handcrafted to perfection using durable materials. They are made from washed canvas with a tinted print and are extremely comfortable as they have a memory foam sockliner. Price: Rs. 1049 Buy now Price: Rs. 2274 Buy now Sustainable bags Daily Objects This brand creates a line of carefully designed, delicious and functional products and believes in inspiring its customers for everyday possibilities. As a contemporary and local Indian brand, they believe in constant adaptation to the modern needs of their consumers. They consciously integrate popular art, that is to say sensitive to our social, cultural, technological environment – general public and others. Their handbags are handcrafted in India and are made from vegan leather. Price: Rs. 1124 Buy now Price: Rs. 1199 Buy now For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion

