The latest sketches of Harnaaz Sandhu’s dress shared by fashion designer Saisha Shinde





Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu dominated the pageant scene with a majestic air in the dress designed by Saisha Shinde. Wearing an exquisite gown that was a perfect blend of the Saishas design aesthetic and the strong but delicate personality of Harnaaz, dazzled in the 70’s final.e edition of Miss Universe 2021 held in Israel. As India’s first trans woman fashion designer, Saisha shared the winning dress sketches with News18. It took the designer four weeks to complete the set, who also shared the making of the dress and the hard work that went into creating this masterpiece on her Instagram account. Saisha Shinde, known for her love of competitions, was very excited to design the final dress for Harnaaz Sandhu. Adorned with sequins, stones and embroidery, the dress featured a deep v-neck dress and a thigh-high slit in the center, which complemented Harnaaz’s cheerful figure. Celebrating sustainability in creation, the dress featured embroidery made from existing materials from the Saishas design studio. Saisha also shared that since Harnaaz was from the Punjab, she wanted the dress to represent her hometown and therefore featured embroidery inspired by the phulkari patterns. The geometric design of the dress embellished with sequins and stones added sparkle to the overall look of the ensemble. Everything to create with purpose, Saisha believes that there is a certain expectation of a Miss India in an international pageant, and it was her responsibility to ensure that the design was elegant, exquisite but at the same time he had to be powerful and strong. 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu became the third Miss India, after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, to bring the Miss Universe crown back to India. Before flying to Israel, Harnaaz took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt message for her supporters, she wrote: It has been 74 days since the day I was chosen to represent India at Miss Universe 2021. It was a ride full of love, fun and immense hard work. As I prepare to take this stage today as India, I carry with me your prayers and your love. Thank you to my family for being by my side, today and always. Thank you to all of my panelists and designers who so beautifully put together this woman who is now standing in front of you. Thank you all. It wouldn’t have been possible without you. India, this one for you. (sic) Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/miss-universe-2021-harnaaz-sandhus-finale-gown-sketches-shared-by-fashion-designer-saisha-shinde-4550117.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos