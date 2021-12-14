With the acquisition of Rtfkt, Nike invests in the metaverse





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Sportswear giant Nike has acquired digital fashion start-up Rtfkt, established two years ago, for an undisclosed amount. With this purchase, Nike is betting that at least part of the future of retailing lies in the metaverse. Rtfkt has raised $ 9.5 million to build digital fashion supreme. In one declaration In announcing the deal, Nike called on the next-generation collectible platforms that merge culture and gaming. Nike, Inc. President and CEO John Donahoe said: This acquisition is another milestone that accelerates Nike’s digital transformation and enables us to serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sport, creativity, games and culture, with plans to grow Rtfkt while expanding Nike’s digital. footprint. A Nike representative declined to comment further. Rtfkt co-founders Benoit Pagotto Chris Le and Steven Vasilev have made waves as digital fashion hypebeasts, partnering with artists and tech platforms on sold-out NFT projects and testing his fashion. AR in real time in the streets of Paris. In October 2020, he sold digital sneakers for the equivalent of $ 90,000; in April, he sold 600 NFT in seven minutes for over $ 3 million. A recent avatar partnership with artist Takashi Murakami has raised nearly $ 65 million in volume of transactions. In May, Rtfkt raised $ 8 million led by Andreessen Horowitz, valuing the company at $ 33.3 million. Since we started we have always admired Nike, aiming to create the Nike born on the metaverse, Pagotto wrote on Twitter. Two years later, a new chapter opens. In a statement, he added that this is an opportunity to tap into Nike’s core strength and expertise to build communities. Fashion and retail interest in digital fashion and the metaverse has increased this year as virtual worlds have become more mainstream, intensified by the pandemic. Nike has recently started investing in strengthening its digital presence in the metaverse: it Newly opened Nikeland in the Roblox metaverse platform, where people can try out a range of top-tier Nike products and play games. Last month, Nike filed seven trademark applications related to the metaverse, indicating an intention to make and sell virtual designer sneakers and clothing. He has also published roles for the design of virtual materials. Earlier this year, he appointed Andrew Schwartz as director of metaverse engineering.

