celebrity couples who dress alike | Gallery

By Jessica Wedemeyer

5:26 am PST, December 14, 2021

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly love to pair up, they’re twin flames after all! whether it’s coordinating colors on the red carpet or going completely matchy-matchy on the streets. On April 14, 2021, for example, they stepped out in Santa Monica, California in matching blue flannel pieces: a button-down shirt for her and pants for him. They also wore denim pants for her and a jacket for him and black boots. During an appearance in July 2021 on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the former “Transformers” admitted that she and her beau intentionally dressed the same: “This is something I started. with him because he’s such a flamboyant dresser. I can’t really just take the sweatpants and yoga clothes off. I have to, like, raise myself to his level, “she said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez practically broke the internet when they stepped out in the Hamptons on July 3, 2021, in matching beige ensembles: a cream hoodie and khaki pants for him and a matching tracksuit for her. The color-coordinated outing marked a major turning point in their rekindled romance: it signaled that things between them were serious and that they were confident enough in their position as a couple to go public.

Iconic! David Beckham and Victoria Beckham sported matching all-leather Gucci ensembles at a Versace party in London in 1999. In an October 2021 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the former Posh Spice spoke of twinning with her husband: “We didn’t do it a lot, but every time we did it was very well documented and won’t leave me alone,” she said, adding that “It seemed like a really good idea at the time.” The fashion designer explained, “I think there was a shuttle there. We didn’t know about fashion, we were just having fun with it, which to be honest with you is kind of like that. should be. I really wish I had the guts to do it more now. I guess the more you get to know the industry and the older you get, the less naive. I mean, we didn’t know, we didn’t care, we we just had fun. And we were like, ‘Hey, let’s wear matching leather.’ And we did. “

There’s no way it’s not intentional, right ?! Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney experienced a major twinning in New York City on May 22, 2021. They each wore beige chinos with a white t-shirt, neutral sneakers, a simple necklace, and sunglasses. Obviously, they are a match made in heaven!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher share the same sense of casual style. They wore extremely similar sets of long-sleeved t-shirts with dark jeans, black boots and baseball caps during a lunch in Los Angeles on April 19, 2018.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who usually prefer subtle coordination on the red carpet, made a bold statement at their first big event as a married couple: The newlyweds they swapped a few days earlier wore Louis sets. Vuitton coordinated at the Met Gala 2019: pants and a turtleneck shirt with a colorful geometric pattern for him and a sequined jumpsuit with a similar geometric pattern for her.

Justin BIeber and his wife Hailey Bieber rarely go for overly matched looks on the red carpet, but when it comes to their street style, the duo are often in sync like at this lunch in West Hollywood on October 2, 2021. While the pop star wore loose green pants with a black zip hoodie and black beanie, the model rocked loose black pants with a black buttonhole and a black bucket hat. They each completed their look with simple sneakers.

Gwen Stefani underwent a major fashion transformation after she started dating Blake Shelton in 2015. The glamorous pop star who favored an alternative, punk-rock-inspired aesthetic early in her career began incorporating pieces from country inspiration in her wardrobe to better coordinate with her. beautiful. Watching the Green Bay Packers play against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona on December 27, 2015, for example, the No Doubt singer wore a camouflage print baseball cap with jeans with painted cuffs that gave her looked like they had dragged through the mud on the way to the game. (Those red boots, though? They’re 100% OG Gwen.)

Ben Falcone often makes a point of subtly complementing his wife Melissa McCarthy’s red carpet looks, but the longtime couple really stepped up their coordination game when they sported matching Adidas tracksuits at the Vanity Fair Oscar. Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

Early in their relationship, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux basically transformed into each other. On September 10, 2011, they stepped out in New York City in extremely similar outfits: black t-shirts under black leather jackets with belted jeans and boots.

Maisie Williams and her boyfriend, Reuben Selby, frequently wear coordinating sets. When they attended the Thom Browne Womenswear Spring / Summer 2020 presentation during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2019, however, they went far beyond the sporty looks of the same collection. They also donned matching makeup: strips of red eye shadow around their peepers.

Tom Cruise and his then-girlfriend Katie Holmes actually wore these extremely understated matching sets to a big Hollywood premiere! The couple wore plain black t-shirts, leather jackets, dark jeans and boots to the premiere of “War of the Worlds” in Los Angeles on June 27, 2005.

Major goals of the couple! Longtime couple Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet memorable paired in dusty pink Fendi ensembles at the 2019 Oscars.

Perhaps the only thing in phase during their troubled marriage was their common sense of style. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard adopted a Southwestern-inspired bohemian aesthetic during their relationship. When they crossed Haneda Airport in Tokyo on January 26, 2015, they backwards coordinate black and white ensembles (white at the bottom for him, white at the top for her) with beige accessories (his hat, his jacket). They might look perfect, but there’s one thing we’re sure: appearances can be deceiving!