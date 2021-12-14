Stylist Ade Samuel opens up about dressing Khalid, Miley Cyrus and Yara Shahidi

Stylist Ade Samuel has lived many lives in the fashion industry. Before styling personalities like Khalid, Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland and working on Beyoncs looks Training music video, the Bronx, New York native made her debut as an assistant fashion editor at Teen Vogue, where she had the opportunity to work with heavyweights like Heathermary Jackson and Alex White (and, before that, worked as a fashion intern at W magazine). My mindset in New York has always been to push myself through those doors and take in as much information as possible, Samuel told me over the phone. People started to hear from me. I got a call from Kate Youngs’ assistant who wanted me to work with Nicole Richie. I did a show with her in LA and she was like, I want you to move here. Richie then referred her to her friend, stylist Simone Harouche, with whom Samuel ended up working on Christina Aguilera during his stint on The voice and Miley Cyrus in the midst of her Wrecking Ball era. (The 2013 VMAs, where Cyrus played with Robin Thicke, Samuel recalls, were insane.) I couldn’t refuse and Nicole Richie’s reference, Samuel laughs.

The stylist’s latest client is singer Khalid, who she took over during the pandemic at a time when her workload has grown heavier than ever. She recently teamed up with website hosting company Squarespace for a campaign called Fashionably Late, featuring two other top stylists, Erin Walsh and Nicole Chavez. (All three have used the platform to update their resumes online). Below, Samuel discusses his approach to dressing Khalid, the best lesson Kelly Rowland has ever taught him, and why playing with fashion is his most important approach to being a stylist.

I’m curious to know that your work with the Yara Shahidiher style bow over the years has been interesting to watch. When was the first time you started styling her?

We met at the end of 2015, and I started in 2016 with her. She was really green and was trying to grow. We met while on a shoot for Essence magazine, the one with Johnetta Elzie, Teyonah Parris and Yara, where Essence invented and first printed this thing called Black Girl Magic. Yara and I hit it off on set, and I remember her mom saying: We would love you to introduce her to the fashion world. I always love to create an aesthetic for the artists I work with, so they can have fun and play.

As part of this new partnership with Squarespace, you said you are taking control of your brand. What does this mean in the context of the pandemic?

Being a Virgo, I was so used to being busy. But the pandemic was an opportunity to take a moment to say to yourself, oh my god, the world has stopped. But personally, I didn’t stop. I was transitioning to where I’m going now, which is the cinema. I have made a lot of films. I wanted to highlight and show the gradual growth of my career and progression as a stylist. And with my website, I wanted to find a house where I could present my work and create my own universe around my work.

Looks like you were very busy during the pandemic. What types of concerts were you working on?

I started to work with Khalid. I acquired it as a new client during this time which kept me busy. I also did a lot of moderation on camera and group panels. During the pandemic, we have also seen an increased awareness of equality, especially among blacks and people of color. So with that, I was on many panels where we talked about the changes needed.

What’s on the Khalids style mood board? In which direction did you want to take it, on the fashion side?

For Khalid, it was really important to keep playing with his fashion. When accepting a client, I always think about their organic style and how I can amplify it. With Khalid in particular, I liked that he was someone who loved to play, he was really adventurous with his aesthetic and his silhouettes. I think that’s what drives me to do men’s fashion. When I worked with clients like Michael B. Jordan, Big Sean, and Daniel Kaluuya, all of these men came up with their different aesthetics. Khalid’s moodboard made reference to his home country of Texas, but he also has that streetwear interest, with a clean, modern twist. I use all of those words, and they sound a bit cheesy, but we play around really a lot especially with color.

When did you know you wanted to be a stylist?

I have always had the fantasy of playing with clothes and creating clothes. I love the textures, prints and patterns; it is because my parents are African and have this influence, the Nigerian influence.

Let’s get into the Style Notes questions. What’s the best fashion tip you’ve picked up on the set?

Always carry double-sided tape. I find that on set you sometimes have to make quick maneuvers and adjustments, or even change the whole outfit. It’s so helpful to have a good, streamlined kit that still has pins and double sticky tape.

What do you personally keep in your kit? What are the essentials besides double-sided tape and pins?

I have sweat-wicking clothes under my arms, especially for the men. Needle and thread are obviously very important, you’ll be surprised how many people don’t even have one in their kit. I also like to keep some wig tape. Double-sided tape is a lighter weight adhesive that will loosen over time. The wig tape is very strong and it’s a trick I learned working with Kelly Rowland. I learned a lot of things working with her, she taught me to have colorful socks for different skin tones and to add socks to clothes to give volume or take up space. If a shoe was too big, you could put a sock in it. Or a sock could be added to a jacket or blazer to bring it to life, or faux padding. She had so many of these little quick fixes that I called Destinys Child Hacks.

Do you remember any other Destinys Child Hacks? The sock thing is great.

I remember a story Kelly told me. She used to do these kinds of crafts to dye her tights. Back then, she used tea bags and coffee grounds when she was on tour and her stockings would tear, and she needed to create a color that matched her skin tone. You can use coffee grounds and hot water and let it soak. Now we have so many different brands making tights for our skin tones. But to know this hack [in the 90s and 2000s] was unbelievable.

Who is your ultimate style icon?

I would say Patti Wilson. His eye, his being, the way he dresses, he’s someone who really inspires me.

What’s your go-to outfit for a day off?

I like a good jumpsuit a loose jumpsuit. I was obsessed with this Issey Miyake men’s jumpsuit that I bought and the price wasn’t even crazy. It’s a pleated sweater for entrepreneurs. I put it anywhere. I like things that are loose and relaxed.

Describe your style in three words

Relaxed, unique and fun.

What was your style as a teenager?

My teenage style was quirky and adventurous. My parents always said they knew I would work in fashion because I would really play with my outfit. I definitely played during the Spice Girls days. And when Distraught came out, I was definitely that girl who wanted to add layers and layers of accessories. I was really adventurous with my hairstyles. Kelis has been a great inspiration to me, especially living in New York. I had a pixie cut, like the Nia Long vibes, and dyed my pixie cut blonde. My sides were shaved. There was no limit to the fun I had.

Do you remember your first major fashion purchase?

It was my pair of Saint Laurent Tribtoo pumps. It was a high heel that I bought from Barneys, a birthday present for myself for my 21st birthday. I’ve kept these shoes in my closet all these years, even though I wouldn’t wear them today.

What is the most precious asset in your wardrobe?

Who I am as a person, there is not a single precious possession because my clothes are all tangible beings in my closet. Even though I’m a stylist, I don’t place too much value on goods and things, mentally and spiritually.[-speaking]. But when I look at these specific YSL shoes they remind me of when I was just a girl from the Bronx, not even thinking I could even afford YSL, not wanting to comply, hoping all my hard work meant Something. When I bought these shoes, I was suddenly this young girl who was like, Wow, you can do that. You can afford it. And the progress of my life since then has been truly amazing to watch. It reminds me of that memory and that joy.