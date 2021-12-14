Product innovations fuel the $ 9 billion premium denim market – Sourcing Journal

The premium denim industry exploded 20 years ago, with the AG and Citizens of Humanity brands becoming household names thanks in part to their celebrity clientele. Today, just as the fashion of that era is also making a comeback, the category is gearing up for growth, this time driven by innovation and sustainability.

The premium denim jeans market is expected to grow by $ 9.06 billion at a rate of 6.64% from 2020 to 2025, according to a new report from global technology research and consultancy Technavio.

According to the data, 31% of this growth will come from North America, thanks to the region’s high purchasing power and improved living standards, as well as the fact that many popular brands are located in the States. United, including LA-based labels like AG, Citizens of Humanity, J Brand, 7 For All Mankind and Frame.

Significant growth is expected in the men’s segment, as the pandemic-fueled casualization movement changes the traditional definition of office attire. Jeans are now becoming a staple of corporate culture, driving increased demand for clothing previously reserved for casual Fridays. Retail analytics firm Edited released a report in September urging retailers to stock their stores with men’s clothing suitable for a range of employees, including hybrid workers, active commuters, and those seeking a traditional look. .

This change has inspired many big brands in the denim industry to premiumize their offerings, starting with Levi’s. In August, the heritage denim brand released a collection filled with bold designs aimed at the high-end market through its Made & Crafted line. The men’s collection included soft trucker jackets and straight-leg jeans to prove the brand can design clothing suitable for both catwalks and sidewalks.

Wrangler, owned by Kontoor Brands, also presented its premiumization strategy at its Virtual Investor Day in May, citing partnerships with Nordstrom, Free People and Urban Outfitters as helping to elevate the brand.

Beyond avant-garde designs and high-end partnerships, product innovations are particularly advancing the high-end denim market, according to the Technavio report. The pandemic has pushed consumers to raise their purchasing standards, making the attributes of functionality, comfort and durability of a product more important than ever.

And the brands delivered. In September, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) ventured into high-end territory with AE77, a brand for men and women that takes a “first” approach to denim. Jeans are made using more sustainable techniques and machines and use sustainable raw materials “wherever possible”. The cotton is sustainably sourced as part of the Better Cotton Initiative, and the brand uses green chemistry in the production of jeans to reduce or eliminate hazardous substances in the washing process and only work with factories that meet the standards. highest water requirements of the company.

Inside the AE77 in New York

Courtesy

Recently, Frame launched its first line of biodegradable jeans, harnessing the plant-based stretch technology Candiani Coreva which replaces common synthetic and petroleum-based elastomers – which are harmful to the environment – with a natural component. The jeans are available in three different manufactures, each degrading according to its stretch content.

This year, the brand also developed its first circular collection with denim designed in accordance with the foundation’s Jeans Redesign guidelines, an industry-wide effort to establish minimum requirements for garment durability, materials, recyclability and traceability. Although initially launched with three pieces of denim for women, the brand is committed to expanding its sustainability efforts through its assortment.

In April, AG launched the ‘Jeans of Tomorrow’, consisting of a unisex denim jacket, men’s ‘Tellis’ straight jeans and women’s ‘Alexxis’ mid-rise straight jeans, which ‘she sees as the future of denim. The collection also focuses on 100% biodegradable denim fabrics made with an organic cotton blend, which the Technavio report identified as a major driver of the premium denim market among increasingly health conscious consumers, as well as Tencel and hemp.

Organic cotton was a key part of the J Brand x Antoni collection, which launched in October 2020 and included styles selected by Antoni Porowski from the Netflix reality show “Queer Eye”. In addition to its use of organic cotton, the range also includes recycled yarn and all denim is sustainably made using J Brand’s eco-friendly washing process, which uses 90% less water than conventional processes. .

7 For All Mankind, based in Los Angeles, announced more aggressive sustainability efforts for all of its products in 2020 with the launch of its “Sustainable For All Mankind” platform, which provides transparency on its sustainability practices and defines the sustainable development objectives of the company. By 2023, it has committed that over 80% of its products will include sustainable properties through measurable indices, which it will achieve by prioritizing organic and recycled materials, adopting innovative manufacturing methods. . That same year, she launched the 20th Anniversary Denim 080 Capsule Collection comprised of re-released styles of jeans made with sustainable materials. The bootcut jeans and low rise pants are made from organic cotton denim and recycled spandex, and are washed using an eco-friendly process and finished with recycled material.

Suzanne Silverstein, brand president, noted that increased focus is crucial “as the world begins to define a new normal” and the platform “creates a new, forward-looking approach to help our products and practices. to become more environmentally friendly. “