Jane Seymour wears an unexpected dress for her son’s beach wedding – and the bride chose it!

In the panoramic setting of the Pacific Ocean and with the warm Californian sun shining, Jane seymour hosted the exquisite nuptials of his son Kris Keach with his beautiful wife Miso in the garden of Jane’s beautiful Malibu Estate. READ: Jane Seymour leaves fans in disbelief with unusually rare photo alongside her ‘miracle’ twin sons “It was so moving to see them exchange their vows, especially with the influence of their two cultures and in the presence of family who had traveled from Korea and London, some for the first time,” the award-winning film legend – whose daughter Katie and stepdaughter Jenni both got married in the same breathtaking location – tells exclusively SALVATION!. Loading the player … WATCH: 9 Beautiful Celebrity Weddings You Must See “It was also very emotional for Kris to celebrate in the house where he grew up and which holds so many fond memories,” continues Jane, who shares Kris, 26, and her twin brother Johnny with her ex-husband, actor and film- creator James Keach, who joined her on this proud day for both parents. MORE: Harper Beckham dons a blue velvet dress to serve as a bridesmaid at her grandfather’s wedding SHOP: 16 Winter Wedding Guest Outfit Ideas You’ll Love Indeed, getting married in this special place made a childhood dream come true for Kris. “Getting married in my garden was something I wanted to do since I was a child,” he tells us. The couple got married at Jane’s home in Malibu. Photos: Sean Flynn Surrounded by palm trees adorned with pale pink and mauve roses, Kris said “yes” to her bride, who wore an elegant ivory wedding dress from Korean label Marshall Bride. “I haven’t worn traditional Korean clothes since I was a young girl,” says Miso. “See everyone dressed in hanbok [traditional dress] reminded me of how beautiful tradition and clothes are. It was really fun and we had a great time. “ Jane looked gorgeous in a traditional pink Korean dress True to the Korean theme, her 70-year-old mother-in-law Jane also wore a hanbok, in delicate shades of pastel pink and blue. “Miso’s family gave me the traditional dress with special hoof-style shoes and socks and the norigae, a carved hanging piece, which is worn with it,” she says. RELATED: Blake Shelton’s Gwen Stefani Giant Engagement Ring Cost The Voice 5 Times To read the full article, get the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door each week or purchase the digital edition online through our Apple or Google apps.

