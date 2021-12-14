Kim Jones celebrates Jack Kerouac for Dior F / W 2022 show





Kim Jones celebrates Jack Kerouac for Dior A / W 2022 fashion show in London at Jack Kerouac On the road inspired by the men’s Dior F / W 2022 show in London, with a show made up of a vast parchment of typed paper

When Jack Kerouac wrote his novel that defines the Beat Generation On the road – a near-autobiographical novel depicting the journeys of narrator Sal Paradise and his friend Dean Moriarty as they did odd jobs, drink, make love, take the bus and train through America and Mexico – he took ideas scribbled down in notebooks from the late 1940s and typed his work on a continuous reel of telepaper glued together, thus constructed to avoid a break in the creative flow. Kim Jones of Dior is a well-known bibliophile, and his extensive collection of books pays special attention to the production of the Bloomsbury Group and the rebellious, lyrical, jazz-inspired, hedonistic and spontaneous creativity of the Beat Generation. For the Dior F / W 2022 men’s show in London – the first time Jones has exhibited in the capital since 2003 – the men’s artistic director paid tribute to the canon of Kerouac with a show that included an exhibition, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere” , Jones’ Beat literary memorabilia including books, letters and manuscripts. The exhibition also alluded to the unique occupation of the founder of the house, Christian Dior, who was gallery manager in the late 1920s. “I think it’s important to tell the whole story of the life of Monsieur Dior, “Jones told us in August 2021. Dior F / W 2022: today’s Beat Generation For the show, presented in a large and shaded warehouse space in Kensington Olympia, Jones nodded at the 120-foot parchment that Kerouac tapped on On the road, at 100 wpm. A 6m-wide handwritten roll unrolled along the track over a length of 70m, wrapped in Kerouac’s text, which has been reproduced with its original erasures and annotations. As a gateway, it has become a hybrid symbol of freedom, a parchment, but also an open path, traveled by Dior models. Dior’s associations with the Beat culture date back to 1960, when the young creative director Yves Saint Laurent, who was appointed head of the house after the sudden death of its founder, created the Beat A / W Haute Couture collection, a largely monochrome offering with crocodile leather jackets, which shocked the house’s conservative customers. Jones’ modern take on the Beat Generation style hints at the clothes seen on Kerouac book covers, silhouettes for modern day road trips like colorful Fair Isle sweaters, plaid shirts paired with ties. thin, American football vests, hiking boots, reflective hats and sunglasses. Kerouac and his fellow Beat Generation writers like Allen Ginsberg and William Burroughs were a symbol of counter-cultural freedom and unbridled creativity – an approach that captivates Jones. The image of On the road the protagonists crisscrossing San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Denver and Mexico, hitchhiking and traveling by bus, freed in their movement, also have a particular resonance today. §

