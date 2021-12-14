Fashion house Chanel hires Unilever consumer goods veteran as CEO





PARIS, December 14 (Reuters) – French fashion house Chanel on Tuesday appointed Unilever (ULVR.L) executive Leena Nair as its new global CEO, picking a consumer goods veteran to lead one of the most major global luxury goods groups. Nair’s career with Unilever spanned 30 years, most recently as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the company’s executive committee. A British national, born in India, Nair is a rare foreigner at the helm of the tightly controlled family fashion house known for its tweed suits, quilted handbags and No.5 perfume. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register The 52-year-old follows American businesswoman Maureen Chiquet, who hails from the fashion world and CEO of Chanel for nine years until early 2016. French billionaire Alain Wertheimer, a 73-year-old man who owns Chanel with his brother Gérard Wertheimer and initially assumed the role of CEO on a temporary basis, will step up to the role of global executive chairman. Chanel was founded in 1910 by fashion legend Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel as a boutique on rue Cambon in Paris. and has become a synonym of French chic. The group said Nair, who at Unilever supervised 150,000 people, would join in late January and be based in London. He added that the new appointments would ensure his “long-term success as a private company”. The hiring of Nair, who rose through Unilever’s ranks after starting as an intern at the factory, comes as the fashion industry is under pressure to display a more inclusive approach. Under her leadership, Unilever has achieved gender parity in global management, according to a profile from Harper’s Bazaar released last month, which also underscored its commitment to paying the living wage throughout the supply chain. Nair is a non-executive board member of BT (BT.L) and previously served as a non-executive director of the UK government’s business, energy and industrial strategy department. Chanel has fiercely defended its independence and did not start releasing its financial results until 2018. She said in July that she planned to increase double-digit sales this year from their pre-pandemic level. of $ 12.3 billion in 2019. Bernstein luxury goods analyst Luca Solca said Chanel is following a trend of attracting senior executives from the consumer packaged products industry. “Unilever and P&G are management reservoirs for the relatively young luxury industry,” he said, appointing Antonio Belloni, CEO of LVMH (LVMH.PA) and former chairman of Procter & Gamble in Europe, and Estee Lauder heads Fabrizio Freda, also a P&G veteran. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale Editing by Susan Fenton and Keith Weir Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/french-fashion-house-chanel-appoints-unilever-executive-leena-nair-ceo-2021-12-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos