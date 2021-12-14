The ultimate smooth trench coat is now here





Photo: Courtesy of Dafy Hagai for Hommegirls Searching for the perfect trench coat can land you in, well, trench coats. Like many wardrobe basics, it’s oddly difficult to perfect. In the end, the trench coat must protect from the elements while being chic. Yet traditional women’s trench coats are literally short. The hems are too short. (They brush against the buttocks.) The fabric is often too fragile. (Who wants to be wrapped up in something thin like paper?) And that’s not to mention the quirky flourishes. (A ruffled collar? No, thank you.) If you go the vintage route, many trench coats are made for men, which look stellar in theory but end up being too wide and baggy. So what does a girl have to do? Designer Thakoon Panichgul, founder of HommeGirls, the boy-meets-girl magazine, Instagram account and label dedicated to women who buy the men’s section, has the answer. Panichgul was first inspired by a London Fog trench coat from the 1970s he found in a vintage boutique in Queens. He combined this men’s trench coat with his outerwear muse Meryl Streep in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) and came up with a play that is essentially classical. Crafted from a thicker twill, it’s double-breasted with an XL collar, epaulets and a large storm flap on the left shoulder, a detail that is sometimes overlooked in traditional women’s trench coats. Like all pieces from HommeGirls, the trench coat is fitted on men and then adjusted for feminine proportions. You want the look to be like you’ve stolen it from your man, says Panichgul. But in everyday practice, you want it to be right for you. Trench, $ 625; hommegirls.com Photo: Courtesy of Hommegirls In this case, Panichgul kept men’s tailoring almost everywhere, leaving the coat long for an ’80s feel but keeping the shoulders smaller. You don’t want to touch the waist! said Panichgul. The reasonable Man Girl doesn’t want her height adjusted. The length is to evoke an almost flashing sensation. I like the idea of ​​a HommeGirl wearing a trenchcoat with nothing underneath, he says. It lends a mystique, and it brings out the seduction a little more when it feels like you’re swimming in a trench coat. The trench coat is just the tip of the design iceberg for Panichgul. The HommeGirls closet is already stocked with pinstripe shirts and a black woolen coat, and Panichgul is working on a rugby shirt. These designs are a continuation of the HommeGirl philosophy, which Panichgul refers to as taking a part of male-isms and seeing how it plays out for women. Seems reasonable and chicno frills attached.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/hommegirls-trench-thakoon-panichgul The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos