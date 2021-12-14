Fashion brands are failing on animal welfare, new report says





Animal welfare continues to be overlooked by many of the world’s biggest fashion brands, according to a new study from Four Paws. Founded in Vienna in 1988 and now with offices and animal sanctuaries around the world, the organization has presented its second Animal welfare in fashion report. Four Paws partnered with the Good on You brand review platform to examine 111 international brands from nine different segments, including luxury, sports, pop-up and outdoor, on their progress in terms of well-being. to be animal. Trailblazer Stella McCartney and early adopters of sustainability Armedangels and Mara Hoffman were among the top rated brands, but most big luxury brands still overlook the issue. Luxury giants Hermès, Prada and Louis Vuitton were at the bottom of the list. Most fashion brands still know extremely little about the conditions animals face in their supply chains. Jessica Medcalf, four legs Our report shows that despite the community’s high expectations for animal welfare, most fashion brands still know extremely little about the conditions animals face in their supply chains. Brands talk about caring for animals, but dig a little deeper and you’ll often find weak or uneven animal welfare policies, if any, says Jessica Medcalf, head of global textile business engagement at Four Paws. Despite growing demand for more animal-friendly fashion, 32% of the brands surveyed source wool or down certified by an animal welfare standard, and 57% have implemented an animal welfare policy. Only 14% of the brands reviewed have improved their animal welfare score since 2020, and the same small percentage have made a commitment to move away from certain animal-derived materials. The key message here is that consumers have the power to move the industry forward, says Gordon Renouf, co-founder of Good On You. The top performing brands show us not only how the industry can do so much better, but also that real change happens when each of us take action. The Good On You brand rating system aggregated data from external rankings, certifications, and standards systems, as well as publicly available information to assess a brand’s performance against each important issue. This data has been assessed against animal welfare performance, including brand disclosure of animal materials, a position on animal welfare in their corporate social responsibility reports, transparency regarding their supply chains and their potential commitment to sourcing non-animal products in a sustainable manner. derived materials. Update: December 14, 2021, 12:29 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2021/12/14/fashion-brands-failing-on-animal-welfare-according-to-new-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos