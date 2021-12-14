All photos of Zendaya’s webbed dress at the Spider-Man premiere





Considering the fact that each. Single. see. Zendaya is worn to promote Spider-Man: No Path Home has been a master class in both styling and credentials, fans had high expectations of his red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday night. And she went all the way. By that I mean Zendaya showed up in a shimmering nude dress adorned with cobwebs and at one point wore a lace mask with strong superhero vibes. I want to say… Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images Voiceless!!!! Steve granitzGetty Images This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Kay, while we’re here, is going to take a moment to review Zendaya’s other incredible moments around this time, including the dress she wore at the Ballon d’Or at the Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris, which had a column. metal spine in the back. Aurelien MeunierGetty Images Fan account @dayacrue noticed that her robe was a Doctor Octopus from Spider Man reference (“Zendaya as Dr. Octopus, but do it fashionable”), and Zendaya went ahead and reposted: Instagram In the meantime, please note that last night was not the first time Zendaya’s worn canvases had promoted the film. She wore this beautiful outfit during the Spider Man photocall in London, with webbed earrings. Karwai TangGetty Images Anyway, let’s get back to last night’s premiere real quick, because yes Tom Holland and Zendaya posed on the mat together, and yes everything was very cute. In reality, Entertainment tonight reports that Tom interrupted his interview with them to watch Zendaya walk the red carpet, saying “I think Zendaya has just arrived”, then “Looks like Zendaya has just arrived.” Which brings us to this, end. Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images Mehera Bonner

