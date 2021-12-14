Runners announce #KentuckyStrong relief efforts for upcoming games





Men’s basketball | 12/14/2021 11:37:00 As the Commonwealth continues to go through the catastrophic and heartbreaking events of December 10, the Murray State Department of Athletics has announced a series of promotions for its upcoming doubles basketball programs on December 15 and 18 to help other Kentuckians in need. Free general admission for both games With the events of December 10 affecting thousands of Kentuckians across multiple counties, the Murray State Sports Department would like to honor all those affected and the first responders who were there to Kentucky when it needed it most by donating tickets to it. free general admission to both. double programs on December 15 and 18. Any fan can come to either match and proceed to the Upper B or Lower A entrances to claim a free general admission ticket. Free General Admission tickets will only be available on match day, once the doors open at 4:15 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Donation campaign On December 15-18, Murray State Athletics will collect donations to support relief efforts for the recent tragedy and distribute all collected items to local charities. All new non-perishable food and clothing items will be accepted, but the items listed below are the most needed at this time. Blankets, Baby Food, Baby Formula, Baby Wipes, Bottled Water, Buckets, Canned Foods, Clorox Wipes, Diapers, Paper Towels, Personal Hygiene Items, Socks, Spray Cleaners, Toiletries, Bags Garbage cans and underwear are the items that can have the greatest and most immediate impact on those affected. Collection bins will be available at the two double entrances at the Upper B and Lower A entrances. Swift & Staley Teddy Bear Toss On Saturday, all fans attending the game are encouraged to bring new or slightly used teddy bears or stuffed animals to throw on the floor at half-time in the men’s game against Chattanooga. All teddy bears and stuffed animals will be donated to local charities for distribution to children affected by the events of December 10. All discarded toys must be plush and soft in nature, with other toy donations welcome in the donation bins at Upper B and Lower A. #KentuckyForts monetary donations Fans wishing to donate financially to help support those affected by the events of December 10 can do so through a number of organizations, three of which are summarized below. All donations directly support relief efforts and those tragically affected. Commonwealth of Kentucky – “Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund”

secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief Journey Calloway – "Journey Church Tornado Relief Fund"

donnervoyage.com and select "Tornado Relief Fund" Eight Days of Hope – "Eight Days of Hope Tornado Relief Fund"

give.cornerstone.cc/eightdaysofhope A visit from Santa on Saturday Santa will be visiting the CFSB Center on Saturday December 18 and will be available to meet young Racer fans from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the lobby between the Upper A and B entrances. In addition to photos with Father Christmas there will also be a "Reindeer Food" prep station, as well as free cookies. Children K-College Free Wednesday and Saturday also mark the first two of four double programs during the winter break during which all children, from kindergarten to college, can receive a free general admission ticket to the games. The promotion will be available for the men's and women's basketball doubles programs on December 15, December 18, December 30 and January 1 with the goal of packing the student section with students of all ages and their families.

