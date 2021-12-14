Magnolia ISD drops policy to ban long hair for boys





The Texas District came under fire after hanging several students over their hair length. A federal court later ruled that he violated the Constitution.

MAGNOLIA, Texas Bowing to the pressure, the Magnolia Independent School District voted Monday night to reverse her dress code which required boys to wear their hair short. The Montgomery County District came under fire early in the school year when it suspended several students because of their hair length. Editor’s note: The video for this story originally aired on October 21 after the complaint was filed The policy has been challenged in court by the Texas ACLU and the Women’s Rights Project. A federal court later ruled that the policy violated the Constitution and Title IX by discriminating on the basis of sex. After the decision, Magnolia ISD suspended the application of the dress code. “Dress codes that discriminate against students have no place in our public schools and clearly violate the US Constitution and federal law,” the ACLU said in a statement. “As a result of this decision, more and more school districts across the state are updating equally outdated and illegal policies.” RELATED: Houston-area School District Suspends Gender-Based Dress Code Provisions After Being Sued Over Long Hair Policy Tristan’s story The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six male college students and an 11-year-old non-binary student named Tristan. Danielle Miller, Tristan’s mother, said she was relieved by the district’s decision. “Our community has never stopped fighting to end this nefarious policy. We hope today’s outcome will be a sign to other school districts in Texas that changing discriminatory policies like these is the way to go. right thing to do, ”Miller said in a statement. She first learned that there was a problem with her child’s hair on the second day of the school year. Tristan has shoulder-length hair, Miller said. RELATED: Magnolia ISD sued for hair policy based on gender in dress code She said the district, which views Tristan as a boy, suspended the student from school before agreeing to a grace period while issues were sorted out. Tristan doesn’t quite feel like a boy or a girl, ”Miller explained. “Sometimes they feel like both, sometimes they don’t feel like either. Its fluid kind. “I told my child that I would not stop fighting for his right to be himself fully in school,” Miller said Monday. “We are both relieved today by the school boards’ decision to stop discriminating against students on the basis of gender. “ “You dehumanized me” The six male students pictured in the lawsuit were between the ages of 7 and 17 when he was filed. “You dehumanized and demoralized me by forcing me to cut my hair or stay in the ISS,” one of them said at a previous school council meeting. Some students said they had worn long hair for years while attending district school without any repercussions. ‘Truly unreasonable’ According to the lawsuit, the students had been threatened or sent to school suspension for weeks at a time. Some were placed in a disciplinary alternative education program, which led to three of them dropping out of the school district. To be kicked out, kicked out of school entirely simply because of their gender and their hair is truly unacceptable, Texas ACLU staff attorney Brian Klosterboer said at the time. The lawsuit also claimed that other long-haired students, such as those on the high school football teams, had not been disciplined. Update: @MagnoliaISD apparently changed its gender-based grooming policy after months of controversy, according to @ACLUTx. @KHOU story I made in October: https://t.co/eezMC0zK8E # khou11 https://t.co/dz3XladGY1 – Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) December 14, 2021 Under the school board approved settlement agreement, students who have previously been disciplined under this discriminatory hair policy will have their records expunged. The Texas ACLU previously sent a letter to nearly 500 other Texas school districts that maintain equally outdated and unconstitutional dress codes. Many districts are now updating their policies to no longer discriminate against students based on gender. LOOK: More stories from your educational station

