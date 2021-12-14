With Casa Cucinelli, Brunello Cucinelli invites you to his home – Robb Report





A lot of fashion brands talk a lot about ‘lifestyle’, but few have created a world as complete – or as elegantly – as Brunello Cucinelli. The Italian designer’s extensions beyond lavish sweaters and off-the-shoulder suits are totally natural: of course, the Cucinelli man needs casual wear worthy of his private jet and a silk throw to bundle up in. on his yacht. Ceramic tableware? It is a specialty of Cucinelli’s native Umbria. Olive oil? The designer grew by harvesting it. All of these facets come to life at Casa Cucinelli, a new concept store that actually looks like stepping into the designer’s home. But, unlike the current casa of Cucinelli, everything here can be yours. Following similar spaces in Milan, London and Paris that have opened in the past two years, the new Casa Cucinelli applies the finely honed designer’s aesthetic to a classic New York apartment – Gotham bones with a Solomeo soul. Somewhere between passing through an old friend’s cradle and stepping into your favorite boutique, the intimate, by appointment-only showroom makes shopping a most enjoyable experience. The temperature-controlled wine cellar adjoining the kitchen of Casa Cucinelli.



Justin Bridges for Brunello Cucinelli Entering a main block of 5th Avenue, a fast elevator ascends nine flights to transport you to a vast floor that is pure Cucinelli from the floor to the oak panels to the ceiling. First, the kitchen, clad in Carrara marble from the same quarry that Michelangelo used and stocked with Italian wines and bar utensils with Cucinelli horn handles. And like any good Italian household, there is always a little something to nibble on. “It is a space which we hope will fully express all the elements that make up our idea of ​​the Italian lifestyle,” said Cucinelli, equating his exquisitely simple designs with “our basic kitchen, made up of some ingredients … bruschetta in olive oil from the village of Solomeo, a plate of rigatoni with tomato and basil sauce. In the living room, chamois-upholstered sofas and chairs are swaddled in Cucinelli cushions and blankets while the surrounding bookcases are filled with the designer’s favorite books on philosophy and art, dotted with a few ankle boots and sports bag in suede. Patio doors lead to an equally comfortable office with windows looking out onto the Gothic towers of St. Thomas Church and lined with shelves containing the greatest hits from the current collection, from flannel down jackets to corduroy suits . And just when it looks like there could be no more square meters, the office opens up to a spacious walk-in closet containing, you guessed it, even more Cucinelli sets for men, women and children. The dressing room and dressing room of Casa Cucinelli.



Justin Bridges for Brunello Cucinelli While the first Casa Cucinelli in Milan predates the pandemic, the events of the past two years have inspired the brand to increase the focus on private shopping for its most loyal customers. The result certainly eradicates any worry about hitting mass sales, but on top of that, it’s an escape. Pampering and extremely luxurious, this is retail at its most therapeutic. Currently, Casa Cucinelli is by invitation only, however, inquire with one of the New York City Shops can guarantee you a trip to this small part of Umbria on the 5th.

