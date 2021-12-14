Harnaaz Sandhu’s Miss Universe dress designed by Transwoman fashion designer Saisha Shinde

Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe on Monday after a 21-year wait since Lara Dutta won in 2000. The 21-year-old contest winner wore a dress designed by Saisha Shinde, a fashion designer who turned out to be transgender earlier this year.

Sandhu’s gorgeous winning dress featured beading and a plunging neckline.



Instagram

Shinde took to the popular social media platform, Instagram to express her glee.“We did it,” she wrote in an Instagram post after finding out about Harnaaz’s victory. She also shared a photo of the new Miss Universe in a dress.

Saisha Shinde (formerly Swapnil Shinde) stepped out as a trans woman in January of this year.

“It wasn’t until my early twenties at NIFT that I found the courage to accept my truth. I finally agreed with myself, and today I accept with you. not a gay man. I’m a trans woman, “the creator wrote on social media at the time.

According to a report by News18, Shinde’s transition process was aided by her designing this dress. She said,“There is a certain expectation of Miss India during an international competition. She must be elegant, exquisite and the dresses must be delicate and delicate but at the same time powerful, strong, which my brand has become now afterwards. my transition into a woman. “

Via her Instagram stories, the 40-year-old designer shared some BTS snapshots of what went into making the dress for Harnaaz.

“The dress is embellished with embroidery, stones and sequins. Harnaaz believes in sustainability, so we used embroidery material that was lying around the studio,” she said.

Harnaaz Sandhu was born and raised in Punjab – she attended Shivalik Public School and Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Chandigarh.