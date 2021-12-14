Fashion
Harnaaz Sandhu’s Miss Universe dress designed by Transwoman fashion designer Saisha Shinde
Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe on Monday after a 21-year wait since Lara Dutta won in 2000. The 21-year-old contest winner wore a dress designed by Saisha Shinde, a fashion designer who turned out to be transgender earlier this year.
Sandhu’s gorgeous winning dress featured beading and a plunging neckline.
Shinde took to the popular social media platform, Instagram to express her glee.“We did it,” she wrote in an Instagram post after finding out about Harnaaz’s victory. She also shared a photo of the new Miss Universe in a dress.
Saisha Shinde (formerly Swapnil Shinde) stepped out as a trans woman in January of this year.
“It wasn’t until my early twenties at NIFT that I found the courage to accept my truth. I finally agreed with myself, and today I accept with you. not a gay man. I’m a trans woman, “the creator wrote on social media at the time.
According to a report by News18, Shinde’s transition process was aided by her designing this dress. She said,“There is a certain expectation of Miss India during an international competition. She must be elegant, exquisite and the dresses must be delicate and delicate but at the same time powerful, strong, which my brand has become now afterwards. my transition into a woman. “
Via her Instagram stories, the 40-year-old designer shared some BTS snapshots of what went into making the dress for Harnaaz.
“The dress is embellished with embroidery, stones and sequins. Harnaaz believes in sustainability, so we used embroidery material that was lying around the studio,” she said.
Harnaaz Sandhu was born and raised in Punjab – she attended Shivalik Public School and Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Chandigarh.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/social-relevance/saisha-shinde-transgender-fashion-designer-harnaaz-sandhu-miss-universe-gown-556695.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]