No Way Home Premiere had a smart benchmark





Zendaya has amassed an unrivaled portfolio of red carpet looks. (Remember, last month she wore Roberto Cavalli’s most unique metal evening gown, which has garnered a myriad of headlines praising her outfit.) All of her outfits suited the occasion. are not only tasteful, but are also always thoughtful and clever in their designs. Example: the Zendayas dress with Spider-Man: No Path Hometh premiere, which clearly referred to the Marvel movie. The haute couture gown was tailor-made for the actor by Valentino and was adorned with dazzling pearls, all intricately arranged to resemble a spider’s web. The actor, who plays MJ at the movies, attended the Spider-Man: No Path HomeThe premiere at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on December 13. (The movie is released on December 17.) Once again, Zendaya stole the show in a floor-length beige dress with a plunging neckline. The spider web designs adorned via black pearls covered the entirety of her designer number. The dress was almost backless, with just two thin straps holding the whole look together. She styled the dress with a pair of glittering Kate pumps by Christian Louboutin and wore a set of sparkly balls, two rings and a pair of earrings by Bvlgari. The star completed the look with a lace mask from Valentino, which added a dramatic and flourishing touch to her ensemble. The actor posed on the red carpet by his side Spider Man co-star and now real-life partner Tom Holland, who wore a custom chocolate-colored suit by Prada and a pair of heeled boots by Christian Louboutin. (Fun fact: Zendaya and Holland also share the same stylist: Cockroach of the law.) Zendaya and Hollands relationship was confirmed in July 2021 and back in november with GQ, Holland spoke about the challenges and pitfalls of dating in the public eye. On the premiere night, the duo looked happy as they exchanged glances and posed for the cameras together. As expected, the Zendayas Valentino Dress is a one of a kind masterpiece with no replica available for purchase. However, if you want to enjoy the Zendayas-style aesthetic this holiday season, shop for the beaded and lace dresses that radiate a vibe similar to her designer look, below. We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

