Tommy Hilfiger names six BIPOC finalists for the Fashion Frontier Challenge – Sourcing Journal





Six finalists have been selected to move forward in Tommy Hilfiger’s latest Fashion Frontier Challenge, a global program that the PVH-owned denim brand launched in 2018 to elevate Black, Indigenous and Colored (BIPOC) entrepreneurs in the fashion. Winning business ideas cover fashion’s most pressing needs, including circularity, transparency, and digital technology adoption. After the announcement of a call for applications in January, the program received more than 430 applications from startups around the world. Tommy Hilfiger’s own internal teams, as well as external experts, narrowed down applications based on a dedicated set of criteria, including potential social impact and market growth. Finalists include Clothes to Good, a South African organization that creates textile recycling jobs for people with disabilities; Haelixa, a Swiss-based product traceability technology focused on consumer goods supply chains; Mafi Mafi, an Ethiopian sustainable fashion brand that honors ancient traditions and empowers marginalized artisans; Lalaland, a Dutch platform that uses artificial intelligence to generate synthetic models across a range of ethnicities, ages and sizes; Soko, a Kenya-based jewelry company that connects Kenyan artisans to a global market; and Uzuri K&Y, a Rwandan shoe brand that reuses recycled car tires and employs local youth. From January 12 to 13, the finalists will virtually present their business ideas to a panel of business and sustainability leaders, including several executives from Tommy Hilfiger and PVH, actress and activist Yara Shahidi, assistant professor and entrepreneur of INSEAD Adrian Johnson, Managing Director of Fashion for Good. Katrin Ley, and founding member and director of Impact X Capital Yvonne Bajela. Two winners will each receive 100,000 euros (approximately $ 112,000) and a one-year mentorship with experts from Tommy Hilfiger and INSEAD. The award will also include a place in the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Program (ISEP), a leadership development initiative launched by the business school in 2006. A winner will also be selected as a “Public Favorite” and will receive 15,000 euros (approximately $ 16,000). To date, Tommy Hilfiger has awarded more than $ 418,000 to the program’s winning business ideas, which have gone on to support some of the world’s most marginalized communities, from smallholder farmers in Africa to female factory workers in Pakistan and refugees. Last year’s winners were Apon Wellbeing, a national chain of affordable groceries in factories in Bangladesh, and A Beautiful Mess, which helps refugees find social and economic independence by providing them with jobs in its restaurants and his studio. “The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge embodies our long-standing mission to harness the power of fashion to foster inclusion, representation and change,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Our industry will only move forward with fresh new ideas that challenge the way we think, build and create. As a brand, it is essential that we use our platform to give entrepreneurs like our finalists a voice and an opportunity to create real and lasting impact. Now in its third year, the program continues the brand’s commitment to becoming more inclusive and championing diversity both internally and across the industry. In August 2020, he defined a set of 24 goals spread over four pillars focused on inclusiveness and circularity that follow his motto “Waste nothing and welcome everyone”. Initiatives include implementing a more inclusive hiring process by 2023, adding representative workplace committees to key vendors by 2025, and implementing job development programs. professional and life skills for 200,000 women across the PVH supply chain by 2030. “As key players in the fashion industry, it is our responsibility to support, empower and encourage inclusiveness,” said Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. “The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge is a testament to our commitment to make a meaningful and lasting contribution to a better fashion industry. “

