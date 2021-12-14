TikToker allegedly found fake dress tag at TJ Maxx





A professional dealer allegedly spotted a fake alice + olivia dress tag sewn onto a Target-collab dress at TJ Maxx and posted a consumer PSA in a viral TikTok. @gorjesboutique is a TikTok content creator and professional apparel reseller with over 72,000 TikTok subscribers. She regularly posts videos sharing clothing reselling tips. Captioned “Be careful! Her video showing a fake alice + olivia dress label has received more than 1.7 million views and 136,000 likes since its publication on Monday. “As a consumer, we all need to know this,” she says. TJ Maxx is known to sell designer products at discount prices. @gorjesboutique was browsing the clearance section of the store and came across a dress with a alice + olivie label. “Alice + olivia is a premium brand,” says @gorjesboutique in the clip. According to the label on this dress, it originally sold for $ 595.00. TJ Maxx valued it at $ 149.00, and it was a clearance sale for $ 54.00. “I know alice + olivia, and they don’t make dresses like that”, @gorjesboutiquekeep on going. She proceeds to unveil a “LoveShackFancy” tag in another part of the dress. “Always, always check that interior label,” she said. While LoveShackFancy is a premium brand, this particular dress comes from their low-end collaboration with Target, according to the TikToker. “Looking at the label, someone definitely sewn it up,” @gorjesboutique said, alleging they returned it to TJ Maxx for a refund. The designer takes the dress to a manager and lets them know. Most of the 886 commenters on the original video were quick to point out that LoveShackFancy was a premium brand as well. In a follow-up video, @gorjesboutique clarifies that LoveShackFancy is not a Target brand as she stated in the original video, but that the dress in question is said to be from her collaboration with Target. “LoveShackFancy is not equal to alice + olivia anyway,” says @gorjesboutique. “Whether it’s high-end or not, if I’m looking for a certain brand, that’s the brand I want. “ The Daily Dot has reached out to @gorjesboutique and TJ Maxx for comment. The best story of the days

* First published: December 14, 2021, 12:22 p.m. CST

Clara Wang |

Clara is a full-time digital nomad who writes about culture, food and music. His work has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, BuzzFeed, the Daily Dot, the Austin Chronicle, USA Today, and NiceKicks. She aims to be faster than Borat’s lawyers.

