This viral Harry Styles cardigan just auctioned off as NFT

The love affair between fashion and NFT shows no signs of abating. The latest non-fungible token to get everyone excited: a perfect 3D digital replica of the JW Anderson patchwork cardigan that went viral during the pandemic when Harry Styles wore it. Created with xydrobe, it sold at auction on December 14 for two Ether (the cryptocurrency), or around $ 7,500.

That’s far less than the records set by Beeple, or even Dolce & Gabbana, but still nearly four times the price of the original IRL garment, making Jonathan Anderson the latest designer to join the metaverse collectors club. (All proceeds will go to AKT, a charity that supports LGBTQ + youth.) Here, Mr. Anderson explains how the partnership came about and where he thinks it’s all going to turn out.

NFTs are very buzzy right now. What made you decide to be part of this trend?

We were approached by xydrobe, and I was curious. I collect art and have seen these auction houses selling NFTs. I think sometimes the natural reaction to NFTs is, well, I have no idea what it is. But I actually find that the more I dig in it, the more I see people building these amazing things. The world is changing and there are different ways of seeing how art can be viewed.

So you accepted.

I thought, well, let’s do something. Fashion is all about experimentation. It’s about taking risks on things. And sometimes it’s about taking risks on things you don’t know. But we need something that has some sort of iconography, something to do with history. And the only thing that really worked was this cardigan.