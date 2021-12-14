Fashion
This viral Harry Styles cardigan just auctioned off as NFT
The love affair between fashion and NFT shows no signs of abating. The latest non-fungible token to get everyone excited: a perfect 3D digital replica of the JW Anderson patchwork cardigan that went viral during the pandemic when Harry Styles wore it. Created with xydrobe, it sold at auction on December 14 for two Ether (the cryptocurrency), or around $ 7,500.
That’s far less than the records set by Beeple, or even Dolce & Gabbana, but still nearly four times the price of the original IRL garment, making Jonathan Anderson the latest designer to join the metaverse collectors club. (All proceeds will go to AKT, a charity that supports LGBTQ + youth.) Here, Mr. Anderson explains how the partnership came about and where he thinks it’s all going to turn out.
NFTs are very buzzy right now. What made you decide to be part of this trend?
We were approached by xydrobe, and I was curious. I collect art and have seen these auction houses selling NFTs. I think sometimes the natural reaction to NFTs is, well, I have no idea what it is. But I actually find that the more I dig in it, the more I see people building these amazing things. The world is changing and there are different ways of seeing how art can be viewed.
So you accepted.
I thought, well, let’s do something. Fashion is all about experimentation. It’s about taking risks on things. And sometimes it’s about taking risks on things you don’t know. But we need something that has some sort of iconography, something to do with history. And the only thing that really worked was this cardigan.
Before being an NFT, it was his own hashtag: #harrystylescardigan. What exactly happened again?
When the pandemic started, I started seeing all these people on Instagram wearing this patchwork cardigan we made for a men’s clothing collection. And in my head, we didn’t sell a lot.
So you thought, where did they come from?
Yeah. And I started following the people on TikTok who were knitting the cardigan. It was because of Harry Styles. His stylist Harry Lambert borrowed it for a rehearsal, he wore it, and it went this absolutely crazy thing. This is probably one of the most positive things that came out of my pandemic experience because I watched thousands of people from all parts of the world remake this cardigan, as well as making dog hats and outfits. I even saw curtains at one point. It was completely out of my control, that’s what the best things are.
Now it’s in the V&A, isn’t it?
I am on the museum board and we have asked Harry Styles to donate it. It really solidified a moment of pandemic history and pop culture.
And from there it turned into a digital file, which is kind of a 360 degree trip.
It is perfectly precise down to the number of threads. It took about 300 hours to do it. If it is to be there forever, it must be beautifully executed. I think it’s a really special thing.
It’s like recording something. You’re selling the recording of this thing, really like a time capsule. It’s about the idea of the craft and how you can kind of encapsulate it into a digital format so that it lasts even longer. For me it can open a conversation about how things are done. This is the craziest thing I have ever worked on.
A guide to cryptocurrency
A glossary. Cryptocurrencies have gone from being a curiosity to being a viable investment, making them almost impossible to ignore. If you have difficulty with terminology, let us help you:
Were you a gamer?
I have never been good at games. I remember playing Mortal Kombat, and I was really bad at it. My brother was very good. I was good at Aladdin. But now I’m looking at engagement and the way players interact and think: how do we get people to look at a brand and get that whole different level of engagement? Does the cardigan lead to the metaverse?
Is it? So, are we likely to see more of this, and more of NFT?
We are already working on another project with xydrobe. And were making weird fake cartoon characters coming out next year where you can cut and change clothes and body parts. I hired this kid that I found online who was making these amazing digital videos. It’s kind of like imaginary manga characters that will wear the collection were shown in Milan in January, and then you can play with them and put on the knits or cut and change. They don’t have sex.
Is it fun?
I feel like now, as a Creative Director, you have to think about communicating in all media. You can’t just sit in your office and say, well, what do we do? You have to make a commitment. The level of curiosity must be very high or you risk becoming a former fashion designer sitting in an office. It is one of the most fascinating parts of the time we live in.
This conversation has been edited and condensed. He appeared as part of the Instagram series Live On the Runway.
