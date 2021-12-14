Caitlyn Jenner criticizes Beverly Hills hotel for refusing her services





Dress code drama. Caitlyn jenner speaks out against the Beverly Hills Hotel after they fired her for wearing ripped jeans at their restaurant. The 72-year-old took to Instagram Stories after the interaction to share his frustration with his 12.1 million followers. @bevhillshotel fk your horrible service for not letting me have lunch with that little tear in my jeans, she captioned a close up pic of her jeans. Shame on you. Repugnant. I have been a patron for decades. Not anymore. Jenner also tagged Dorchester Collection, the management company of the Beverly Hills Hotel, in her post. She then shared screenshots of articles that pointed out that the dress code is encouraged rather than mandatory. According to the hotel’s website, specific attire is required at the restaurant, the Polo Lounge, for guests over 10 years old. The dress code reads: At the Polo Lounge we encourage you to dress for the occasion, so we ask that you refrain from wearing casual hats, ripped jeans, crop tops, sleepwear, nightwear, men’s swimwear and sleeveless shirts. Us weekly contacted the Beverly Hills Hotel for comment. Jenner does not hesitate to express herself on social networks or to the press. For example, she applauded Jimmy kimmel after sharing his thoughts on his candidacy for governor of California in a June episode Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon. She’s just trying to get attention. Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next Batman than she has as Governor of California. She really doesn’t know anything about nothing, he said as a photo of Jenner and Donald Trump was projected onto the screen. Are we sure Donald Trump isn’t in a Caitlyn Jenner wig? Because, I mean, look at this. The resemblance is disturbing. In response, Jenner, who made the transition in 2015, took to Twitter. Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump in a wig. He obviously believes trans women are just men with wigs on. Where is the outrage on the left of the LGBT community? the keeping up with the Kardashians alum also called Joe rogan after calling his family Crazy female dogs on a September 2020 podcast. A few days later, Jenner gave an interview to TMZ in which she treated the commentator as an ass. Let’s be realistic here. My daughters have obviously done very well. They are better known. They have more money than him. They have pretty much everything more than him, said the Olympian. He got famous by putting others down and making jokes about it. Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



