Accra Fashion Week welcomes West African designers





The fifth edition of Accra Fashion Week brought West African designers together for a runway weekend after last year’s hiatus with the COVID-19 pandemic. As the catwalks get busy the latest local and West African trends are showcased, and with the huge internet platform, most of these designers know their designs can be showcased anywhere. in the world. “We’re African, so Ghanaian fashion is basically African, but what I do is mix European with African so you can wear it anywhere, anytime and you can wear it. suit any occasion and any company “ said Yvonne Tawiah, designer of fashion label Yvonne Ex. Some of these creators also started their activities outside Ghana’s borders and others also started exporting abroad to attract a wider audience. Abimbola Bashiru of Ewaroyal Style said “I even have some of my clients in the US. Some of them have the African stores, which I supply as what I wear now, and some are already made, we call it auto-gele – they are already made. So I wholesale them so you can see, so it’s not just in Ghana that they are adopting aso oke. Outdoors too, like in the US, they are embracing it . “ Virgil Abloh, a prominent American fashion designer of Ghanaian descent who was artistic director of men’s fashion at Louis Vuitton, passed away at the end of November, and some see him as the model to follow in the fashion industry. “His role at Lous Vuitton was a job. His role with Off-White was entrepreneurship. And that shows you that, you know, a lot of people here are stuck with, ‘Oh, I’m African. They won’t kiss me. not. there. Oh I’m black, they’re racists. He shows you it’s not like that. Everyone has their culture, everyone has their lifestyle and if you understand marketing and you work like this, you can do it “ , according to Nana A. Tamakloe, executive director of Accra Fashion Week. Accra Fashion Week is a four-day event where key industry players in West Africa come together to discuss the fashion industry and showcase their designs.

