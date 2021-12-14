Taylor Swift’s 32nd Birthday Outfit Is The Ultimate Party Dress





On Monday, December 13, Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with the singer and Licorice Pizza Star Alana Haim, who turns 30 on December 15, as singer All To Well shared photos from their joint dance party in a recent Instagram post, which also gave us much needed feedback with a photo filter from the start. from the 2010s. The Sagittarius duo were seen wearing their best party outfits, with Haim in a fitted metallic mini dress and Swift donning the ultimate dancefloor ready look in a gold one-shoulder ensemble by London designer Julia Clancey. Lady Boogie sequined dress is currently priced at $ 800 and is available for pre-order in a host of different colors including Gold Swifts, Red, and noir. The singer completed her birthday look with a bold red lip, black nail polish and a wavy hairstyle. Other guests at Haim and Swifts’ birthday celebration included actress and NYLON It Girl Diana Silvers, singer Gracie Abrams, actress Tommy Dorfman, and more. In the caption of the photo on Instagram, Swift referred to her hit song 22, writing * don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I say it: * IM FEELIN 32. And Alana feels 30. Don’t worry, we’ve tested the whole thing. world ! Thank you very much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much. But that wasn’t the only thing her fans were paying attention to and it may or may not have caused all the talk on Twitter. On a closer look, Swifties pointed out that the singer’s gold sequin dress, also paired with her signature red lipstick, had a hidden mening, as it could perhaps refer to her song Gold Rush on her. Always 2020 comeback album. In a tweet from @ the scarf13, wrote the user, Taylor Swift did not wear this gold dress on her birthday to say she still ignores it anymore. Swift was also known to wear many metallic sets on the red carpet during her Red in 2012, so some fans also think it might just be a reference to the last release of the album, which was released in November. Maybe the singer is hinting at something to come? Check out Taylor Swift’s 32nd birthday outfit in more detail below, and you can also purchase the shimmering dress at Julia Clanceys website.

