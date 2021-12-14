The 10 best scented candles for men of 2021





Squire Oh look, we’re back home. While (relative) freedom was fun while it lasted, it seems like now is the time to get comfortable with your couch and settle in for pre-Christmas pre-Christmas hibernation. The good news is, there are things – easy things! – you can do to make your home a little more festive, starting with a great scented candle. Seriously, don’t underestimate the mood-transforming powers of a great candle. Lighting the wick on one of the best burners of the season will bring an instant atmosphere as well as a warm winter scent that will make your living room infinitely more inviting. When it comes to fragrance, the choice is yours. Forget the sweet flowers of yesteryear, because the best scented candles for men now come in a plethora of winter woods, warm spices and clarifying aquatic blends. Head to Byredo for something that looks as good as it smells, or try Acqua di Parma for real coffee centerpieces. Are you looking for the perfect gift? There is always Penhaligon’s. Here, check out the best scented candles for men to burn right now. The 10 best scented candles for men Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Large Colonia Scented Candle Parma water

John lewis £ 102.00 The cubic candles by Acqua di Parma are so beautiful that lighting the wick might sting a bit. However, this one intelligently melts from the inside only, so the hand-polished embossed exterior will remain intact. It comes in four colors, but the only real option is the brand’s inimitable signature yellow. 2 Library candle Byredo

Libertylondon.com £ 59.00 Byredo candles are endlessly popular, and there is a scent in the lineup to suit just about anyone. A good place to start is the Library, which mimics the warm, paper aroma of leather-bound books with a soft, sweet touch of violet. 3 Sandalwood candle 26 The perfume that made Le Labo a name worthy of being abandoned, Santal 26 now claims a cult status of weight. Turns out that makes a stellar home fragrance, too: the blend of smooth and sweet sandalwood is warm, but never cloying. The perfect choice for those freezing evenings. 4 Kumgan Rose Candle Penhaligon

penhaligons.com £ 60.00 Just in time for Christmas, Penhaligon’s launched an exceptional line of scented candles. Kumgan Rose is a floral blend for winter nights, with saffron spices and a hint of Sichuan pepper. Something smokier? Try the Maduro leaf imitating a fireplace, which will give any space the grandeur of an oak-paneled reading room. 5 Ernesto Scented Candle Cire Trudon

Libertylondon.com £ 80.00 Cire Trudon is the oldest candlestick still in operation today, making its golden glass lanterns in Normandy since the early 1900s. Ernesto is a fragrance that feels truly timeless: notes of rum and tanned bergamot enliven the base of tobacco and leather, creating a tribute to the warmth of Havana. 6 Fig Tree Scented Candle Diptych

spacenk.com.uk £ 49.00 Another classic choice, Diptyque scented candles will easily scent rooms with the highest ceilings. The fig tree is a mix of green and tangy figs that will appeal to everyone, with a light touch of wood. seven The boy smells of Italian Kush The boy smells

cultbeauty.co.uk £ 38.00 The name might sound like “teenage bedroom,” but this tongue-in-cheek mix is ​​actually surprisingly sophisticated. Rather than a whimsical riff on the herbaceous cannabis plant, Italian Kush burns with an energizing trail of crunchy citrus, basil and oregano. Trust it to make the most stuffy living rooms instantly feel fresher. 8 New York Fairy Tale Scented Candle Beautiful Freud

selfridges.com £ 45.00 Bella Freud’s style signal candles can be found in the fanciest spaces, and this limited edition launch is sure to sell out fast. An ode to everyone’s favorite party song, it doesn’t smell of Shane MacGowan (we’re guessing) but of creamy mimosa and cozy musk. Soft and sweet without falling back on the sickly cinnamon, this is the perfect choice for Christmas. 9 Sequoia Scented Candle Harry’s

€ 19 A winning Christmas stocking, Harry’s new men’s candles are available in the brand’s four signature scents. Redwood is a sure-fire option with sea salt and sandalwood, while shiso is an arousing blend of green herbs and citrus. ten Bergamot candle SMART + GOETZ

cultbeauty.co.uk £ 44.00 For those who prefer crisp, crisp scents, the Bergamot candle from Malin + Goetz is ideal. It’s a hyper realistic blend of bergamot and grapefruit that will transport you straight to the Italian coast. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

