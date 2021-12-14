Fashion students from Belmont University team up with singer for upcycling project

I imagine the average person assumes fashion design school is something like a four year season of “Project Runway”. In reality, there’s a lot more to it than high-stakes design challenges and blunt criticism, but sometimes projects come up that fit that televised portrayal, brand sponsors and everything in between.

AT O’More College of Architecture and Design at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, students of fashion design and merchandising are challenged with at least one partnership project each year. For 2021, sophomore and junior design studios were tasked with not only designing and producing evening outfits inspired by the first Singer sewing machine invented 170 years ago, but they also had to use recycled materials. found in Goodwill thrift stores. Singer and Goodwill were the sponsors of the project.

Jamie Atlas, president of the University of Fashion Design & Merchandising, explains that Singer came up with the idea of ​​celebrating his 170th birthday. The sewing machine company is based in La Vergne, TN, outside of Nashville, and has a long-standing relationship with O’More. “During Covid, they actually donated 50 household sewing machines to our students,” Atlas tells me. Goodwill is also a frequent partner.

Participants in the four-week challenge, who by the spring were mostly back on campus, were tasked with integrating some parts of the machine that came out 170 years ago, from lines to colors: black and gold. Meanwhile, the element of upcycling forced students to consider designing with sustainability in mind.

Design: Maddy Clements | HMUA: Nissi Lee | Model: AMAX Talent-Shelby Khoury Photo: Studio artifact

“We are discussing sustainability in all of our classes,” says Atlas. “Especially with Generation Z consumers, they want to support sustainability and ethical production is important to them, but they can’t afford the new premium product in the luxury brand market. So how to to do this is to go to the businesses and thrift stores. “

The Formal Wear Directive has also made things more difficult, especially with the unconventional materials involved; many students used things like shower curtains, curtains, and upholstery. “They also included corsetry, piping and used advanced sewing techniques,” says Atlas.

To use Tim Gunn’s trite words, they got it to work. The most common challenge for students was finding enough materials and working with limited resources.

“It was difficult to find the large amounts of fabric needed for an evening look at Goodwill, but I was able to use tablecloths and curtains to save more space and execute my look,” says Maddy Clements, who is inspired by the sewing machine. structure as well as the classic corsetry.

“Not finding enough yardage of specific fabrics resulted in some design changes,” says Alisha Ascencio, who took inspiration from Zimmerman’s spring 2021 collection. “I ended up incorporating alternate colors and adding stitching in order to execute the silhouette of the design I wanted. I think that elevated the design in ways that I hadn’t intended.”

Design: Kat Westmoreland | HMUA: Nissi Lee | Model: AMAX Talent-Elona Snitko Photo: Studio artifact

Despite some initial complications, the students came out of the project with new problem-solving skills and a better idea of ​​how to reduce waste in their design processes.

“I think the best designs come from finding a solution,” says Marian Anderson, whose dress was inspired by the Vera Wang gown that Zendaya wore to the 2019 Emmy Awards. “As our natural resources are depleted, it It’s crucial that I can design and make clothes from limited supplies, recycled materials, and thrifty fabrics. “

Sarah Toloo had to visit several Goodwill stores to find fabrics she could work with to create her New Look-inspired dress, but the struggles were worth it. “I’m so happy that I was able to do something like this because it made me more confident in my design skills and the result was very rewarding,” she says.

“I learned that I could combine my love of economics with my training in design,” Ascencio adds.

While the students were able to showcase their final looks in class, they were once again unable to host an on-campus fashion show due to Covid-19 restrictions. Instead, we’re highlighting them here on Fashionista. A virtual showcase has been designed, which you can see below, along with a gallery of some of the final designs, with details of the surprising materials used to create them.