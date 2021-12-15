House of Gucci: the fashion film could go faster





“I don’t see myself as a particularly ethical person, but I am fair.” These words are all you need to know about Patrizia Reggiani, the muse of the late Ridleys Scotts, Gucci House. Fiercely protective of the family business into which she is assimilated through her marriage to Maurizio (Adam Driver), Patrizia (Lady Gaga) is a character with vicious principles, to her own demise. The couple meet while Maurizio is studying law and Patrizia is an assistant in her father’s trucking business. It is love at first sight (or obsession) at first sight. A romance of glamorous and catastrophic proportions ensues as Patrizia is trapped in one of fashion’s most famous families. First of all, the costumes. Courtesy of designer Janty Yates, the costumes are exceptional; they must be for a project of this magnitude, given the worldwide reputation of the Gucci brand. Every era-specific touch is delightful, a fur coat, the iconic double G that adorns bags and belts, Jared Leto’s garish Fuschia patterns, archival Gucci dogtooth sets and athletic wear elegant. They do not fully engage with the camp, but display the extravagance that such lifestyles entail. Every look exudes opulence, it’s a serious contender for the best costume design. Who else to fill these sacred Balenciaga other than Lady Gaga? Offering style, charisma and presence in her second feature film, she has that elusive star quality that elevates source material to the realm of mediocrity. When the couple first meet, Patrizia is dressed as screen icon Elizabeth Taylor (also infamous for her eventful marriage to Richard Burton), a fitting comparison for Gaga’s on-screen presence and her equal in glamour. Gaga is compulsively watchable, from the earlier lighter scenes where she effortlessly charms Maurizio to the distraught climax where she begs him to stay, it’s impossible to imagine another actor brimming with the same effervescent presence. She towers over the other cast members and even heavyweights Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons blend into the (admittedly very scenic) scenery. If Gaga’s performance flirts with an Oscar nomination, Jared Leto’s does it in the most obnoxious way. His character, cousin Paulo Gucci, stormed into the scene, yelling in a ridiculous Italian accent, robbing every moment of any dramatic integrity. Like Paulo’s creations, Leto’s performance gives the film a cheesy feel, his voice comparable to the screams of horns around Piazza Venezia during rush hour. While her bold dramatic choices are admirable in their extremity, her performance turns the film into a puzzling farce that is alternately laughable and headache-inducing. My biggest criticism, aside from Leto’s self-glorifying performance, is that the film can’t quite decide which aspect of Gucci’s story to focus on, going from a Machiavellian family drama to one. Big short-esque portrayal of Gucci’s declining economic status during the ’90s. With such a messy family, there’s certainly fertile ground for storytelling, but the amount of ground Scott covers doesn’t give audiences time to s sit down with the characters and understand their motivations. The dramatic climax comes at the very end of the movie when we’re exhausted with Leto chewing up the scenery for the last half hour and the script meandering through every financial detail, which should be a shocking revelation looks like the last nail in a very uninteresting coffin. The fuzzy script favors melodrama over truth, without the help of the two-and-a-half-hour duration. Ridley Scott recently criticized Millennials for their short attention span after the box office flop of The last duel, but even her latest effort which has a lot of selling points for millennials (Lady Gaga and True Crime) fails to turn these components into compelling drama. Despite all his star power, Gucci House will be lost among the rung of the best baiting films, it is already going out of fashion. 3/5.

