Magnolia ISD abandons gender-based long hair policy
A Houston-area school district overturned a dress code policy that prohibited male and non-binary students from wearing long hair for more than a month after a lawsuit accused the district of applying a discriminatory rule.
The Magnolia Independent School Districts School Board voted Monday night to change its dress code and eliminate the policy, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas. The Texas ACLU said the district had reached a settlement agreement that allows students who were previously disciplined under the school’s old hair policy to have their records erased.
The district confirmed on Tuesday that under the agreement male college students will no longer be required to keep their hair in a certain length. He will also make his dress code policy on earrings non-sexist. Districts Student Handbook 2021-2022 currently says that earrings should only be worn by female students and that earrings worn by boys will be confiscated and cannot be returned to the student.
The Texas ACLU announced in October that it was suing the district on behalf of seven students over the district’s hair policy, which stipulated that hair should not extend beyond the bottom of a shirt collar, the bottom of ear and eyes. for male students. The lawsuit claimed the district violated students’ right to equal protection under the Fourteenth Amendment and Title IX, a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in educational institutions that receive federal dollars.
In an interim decision released in late October, Chief Justice Lee H. Rosenthal of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas said the plaintiffs’ legal arguments had a high probability of success. Last month, Rosenthal issued a preliminary injunction that required the district to suspend the application of gender provisions in its dress and grooming code.
Brian Klosterboer, an attorney for staff at the Texas ACLU, said Monday’s school boards decision could cause other school districts in the state to take a closer look at their gender-based dress code policies and to reconsider them.
School districts shouldn’t wait until students are actually injured under these policies, and they have been forced to file complaints or lawsuits, Klosterboer said. They should take proactive steps to update their dress codes in accordance with federal law.
Concerns about dress codes have sprouted in Texas school districts in recent years, with the Texas ACLU estimating that nearly 500 of the states in more than 1,200 districts have outdated and unconstitutional dress codes.
The matter has already been the subject of legal scrutiny in other parts of the state. Barbers Hill ISD, near Houston, was sued last year after two black college students who wore their hair in dreadlocks were punished for violating the district’s hair policy for male students. The case is still ongoing and a preliminary injunction was issued in August 2020 which suspended the application of the hair policy.
Danielle Miller, whose child Tristan is not binary and was one of seven plaintiffs in the Magnolia ISD lawsuit, said in a statement that she and her family are relieved by the district’s decision to get rid of its hair length policy.
Our community has never stopped fighting to end this nefarious policy, Miller said. We hope today’s outcome will be a sign to other school districts in Texas that changing discriminatory policies like these is the right thing to do.
