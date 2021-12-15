Fashion
Target Fashion Finds Our Editors Love It Right Now
Our life can be separated into two main categories. One is when you were shopping at Target, online, or in stores, and the other, well when you weren’t. At any point, if you took a look inside our brains, there would be a high probability that we were thinking about our next trip to Target!
Sure, we visit Target for home, office, toys, tech, books and outdoor gear, and even a cup of fresh coffee, but the fashion section is usually our first stop. Over the years, it only piles up with stylish finds, from exclusive designer collaborations to everyday staples. We know we can expect big things, but it wows us sometimes when we see how high fashion Target can get. Check out seven of our top fashion categories and current picks below!
7 Publisher-Approved Fashion Finds You Can Buy From Target
1. Coats
This down jacket being a Target exclusive isn’t the most mind-blowing thing about it. It’s the fact that it was made in collaboration with LEGO! Who knew the construction toys we loved so much as kids could lead to something so chic? We can already feel the compliments coming to you!
Discover more coats and jackets for women on Target here!
2. Sweaters
One wheel a day keeps the police away from fashion! This New Day VA-neck sweaterCharming ruffles, comfy ribbing, and slightly blunt sleeves make this a relaxed, raised piece that can easily be dressed even more dressed up with the right socks and shoes!
Discover more sweaters for women on Target here!
3. Dresses
This one is for the bohemian girls out there! ThisKnox Dress Pinkfeatures beautiful embroidery, a flowy layered silhouette, a sophisticated floral print and lots of wow factor!
Discover more dresses for women on Target here!
4. John
We can’t even count the number of times we’ve asked someone where their jeans were from and the answer was Target. With pieces as cool as these Vintage straight cropped jeans with universal thread, Targets about to conquer everyone in denim!
Check Out More Women’s Jeans At Target Here!
5. Tops
So retro! This High Wild Fable givenWe the vibes of mod fashion, like it’s straight out of the 60s or 70s. Of course, it will look totally cool and modern when you pair it with 21st century pieces!
Discover more tops for women on Target here!
6. Shoes
Make a statement as soon as you walk into a room of these A New Day boots. Their velvety upper shines brightly, and their pointed shape and block heel will add elegance to any look. There’s even a memory foam sockliner on the inside!
Discover more women’s shoes on Target here!
7. Bags
Upgrade all your everyday looks with the help of this super stylish bucket bag by A New Day. Some bucket bags have a softer design, but this one is angular and eye-catching with a curved top. Can you believe how affordable it is?
Discover more bags on Target here!
Looking for more? Explore all the fashion for women at Target here!
