Taylor Swifts fans think her birthday dress is a hint of the gold rush





Leave it to the Swifties! Taylor Swift rang her 32nd birthday on Monday, December 13 in a gold sequined dress. And within 24 hours, his fans began to speculate that his choice of style was filled with symbolism. The singer took to Instagram to share a photo from her party alongside Alana Chaim and Gracie abrams. Don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it: * I FEEL 32. And Alana feels 30. Don’t worry, we’ve tested everyone! Thank you very much for the birthday greetings, love you all so much, she captioned two photos from the evening. While most of Twiterverse was filled with messages of appreciation from Taylor Swift, there was, of course, a group of die-hard fans who dove right into the photo in search of an Easter egg. And surprise, surprise: they found one. The common theme was that the dress was a nod to Gold Rush, which was featured on it. Always album from 2020. The album was released just two days before Swift’s 31st birthday. Not being a SwiftieTM but Taylor wore a gold dress to her birthday party. Anyone else doesn’t like the gold rush? one user wrote, while another said Taylor Swift was living her Gold Rush era. We are standing. Weaving subtle clues into her outfits is something Swift has done before. In fact, that’s pretty much normal for the Grammy winner and her friends. For example, a week before Swift surprised her fans with the I Bet You Think About Me music video, she had a friend Blake lively, who directed the film, gives a very subtle hint of her involvement via Instagram. the Adeline’s age The star shared a close-up photo of her rings. My career as a main model is really taking off, she captioned the photo. Fast-forward five days, and the ring reappeared on Swift’s hand in a teaser for the clip. The Champagne Problems singer also hinted at the release of Red (Taylor version) with her glam at the BRIT Awards in May. For the event, Swift wore her hair in a style almost identical to her own. Red era, aka with bangs. Taylor Swift with Red Era hair and makeup and a filter wearing 1989 Era outfit. Yes, I’m fine, one user wrote. Turns out the Swifties were right, because Red (Taylor version) was released in November. Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



