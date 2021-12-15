



It’s fair to call Playboi Carti a fashion iconoclast, isn’t it? The 25-year-old’s inimitable gothic style, a mix of luxury fashion and retro pieces, is fueled in part by Kyle Julian Skye and Clif Shayne Intermediate store, one of the ancestors of the contemporary archivist movement. Like most of their peers, the Middleman co-founders only sell their stuff online and through private dates, though they also have a permanent collection of items that can be hired for shoots you you may have seen them worn by big names like Carti, Drake, Miley Cyrus, or Nic cage (seriously). However, Middleman doesn’t shy away from physical sales – he typically does a few IRL pop-ups each year, and he already has a special one slated to end the year, hosted by OG Los Angeles retailer Fred Segal. Expect a few famous people from IG to stop by the pop-up, which runs from December 16 through January 1. All of Middleman’s usual hits will be available, from star brands like Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier and Yohji Yamamoto to lesser-known ones like General Research, the former incarnation of the Japanese outdoor label. Mountain research. That’s why you turn to these archival vendors: the handpicked selection of coveted retro gear from brands that are both recognizable and little-known. If you’re a true fan, however, you’ll stop by the pop-up to grab one of Middleman’s shirts, archival holy grails in and of themselves. Produced by another reseller Horrorvacuo, the shirts are cut from dead double-ply fabrics and modeled by Carti himself. They sold out immediately after the initial launch for just one day, so their pop-up reappearance should be catnip for fans, as if the unique vintage finds weren’t enticing enough. As the resale market is booming, everyone from sportswear brands to luxury gamers are jumping into the action, but outlets like Middleman are serving a different kind of customer: young people. Social media buffs who are obsessed with Carti’s every move. It’s a young and turbulent market that sees credit as a staple of flex, a market influential enough to inspire retailers to follow suit with their own offerings. Doubt Fred Segal will be launching his own archive section, sure, but his willingness to host Middleman is a sign of things to come. Classic zip-up stand-up fleece Highsnobiety Classic heavy turtleneck Highsnobiety

